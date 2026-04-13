Where PNG infra available, LPG will be discontinued within three months: Chandigarh admn

Amid the energy crisis due to the war in West Asia, the Chandigarh Administration has asked the residents to switch from Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) immediately. The administration also said that in areas where PNG infrastructure is available, the LPG shall be discontinued within three months.

The PNG infrastructure is being “progressively expanded” across Chandigarh to provide residents with a “safer, more convenient and efficient” domestic cooking fuel option, and at present is fully available in Sectors 32 to 38, 40, 42 to 44, 46 and 48 to 51, while it is partially available in Sectors 10, 11, 17, 22, 26, 28, 30, 41, 47, Manimajra and Industrial Area Phase I & II, the administration stated.

As per the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution (Through Laying, Building, Operation and Expansion of Pipelines and Other Facilities) Order, 2026 issued by the Government of India, in areas where PNG infrastructure has been commissioned and made operational, the supply of LPG for domestic use shall be discontinued after a period of three months from the date of notification of such availability.

“Residents of fully covered sectors are advised to switch to PNG at the earliest, whereas those residing in partially covered areas may contact the service provider to ascertain connection feasibility,” the UT Administration said in a statement on Monday.

“Accordingly, residents in sectors where PNG is fully available are advised to initiate the transition at the earliest to avoid any disruption in cooking fuel supply after the stipulated period,” the statement added.

The administration also stated the advantages of switching from LPG to PNG, which included convenience and uninterrupted supply through a pipeline network, eliminating the need for cylinder booking and refilling.

“PNG offers enhanced safety as it is lighter than air and disperses quickly in case of leakage, thereby reducing fire hazards, and operates at lower pressure without the need to store bulky cylinders. It is also cost-effective over time with a pay-as-you-use billing system and no requirement for cylinder deposits or refills. Additionally, it provides ease of use by removing the inconvenience of handling heavy cylinders, making it particularly beneficial for elderly residents and those living in apartments,” the statement mentioned.

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“For new PNG connections, migration assistance or related queries, residents may contact the customer care services of Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s joint venture partner at 1800-233-55666. The Chandigarh Administration solicits the cooperation of all residents in adopting PNG to ensure a safer, efficient and environmentally responsible energy ecosystem,” the administration mentioned.