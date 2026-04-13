Where PNG infra available, LPG will be discontinued within three months: Chandigarh admn

The administration also stated the advantages of switching from LPG to PNG, which included convenience and uninterrupted supply through a pipeline network, eliminating the need for cylinder booking and refilling.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readApr 13, 2026 08:20 PM IST
PNG offers enhanced safety as it is lighter than air and disperses quickly in case of leakagePNG offers enhanced safety as it is lighter than air and disperses quickly in case of leakage
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Amid the energy crisis due to the war in West Asia, the Chandigarh Administration has asked the residents to switch from Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) immediately. The administration also said that in areas where PNG infrastructure is available, the LPG shall be discontinued within three months.

The PNG infrastructure is being “progressively expanded” across Chandigarh to provide residents with a “safer, more convenient and efficient” domestic cooking fuel option, and at present is fully available in Sectors 32 to 38, 40, 42 to 44, 46 and 48 to 51, while it is partially available in Sectors 10, 11, 17, 22, 26, 28, 30, 41, 47, Manimajra and Industrial Area Phase I & II, the administration stated.

As per the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution (Through Laying, Building, Operation and Expansion of Pipelines and Other Facilities) Order, 2026 issued by the Government of India, in areas where PNG infrastructure has been commissioned and made operational, the supply of LPG for domestic use shall be discontinued after a period of three months from the date of notification of such availability.

“Residents of fully covered sectors are advised to switch to PNG at the earliest, whereas those residing in partially covered areas may contact the service provider to ascertain connection feasibility,” the UT Administration said in a statement on Monday.

“Accordingly, residents in sectors where PNG is fully available are advised to initiate the transition at the earliest to avoid any disruption in cooking fuel supply after the stipulated period,” the statement added.

The administration also stated the advantages of switching from LPG to PNG, which included convenience and uninterrupted supply through a pipeline network, eliminating the need for cylinder booking and refilling.

“PNG offers enhanced safety as it is lighter than air and disperses quickly in case of leakage, thereby reducing fire hazards, and operates at lower pressure without the need to store bulky cylinders. It is also cost-effective over time with a pay-as-you-use billing system and no requirement for cylinder deposits or refills. Additionally, it provides ease of use by removing the inconvenience of handling heavy cylinders, making it particularly beneficial for elderly residents and those living in apartments,” the statement mentioned.

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“For new PNG connections, migration assistance or related queries, residents may contact the customer care services of Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s joint venture partner at 1800-233-55666. The Chandigarh Administration solicits the cooperation of all residents in adopting PNG to ensure a safer, efficient and environmentally responsible energy ecosystem,” the administration mentioned.

Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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