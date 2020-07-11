Whenever Kaur joins duty, she will be asked to appear before CBI: Chandigarh Police

Inspector Jaswinder Kaur Inspector Jaswinder Kaur

The Chandigarh Police Friday sent a written communication to the CBI, informing them that whenever Inspector Jaswinder Kaur joins back her duty in Police Lines, Sector 26, she will be told to appear before the investigation agency, probing corruption charges against her, at CBI zonal headquarters, Sector 30.

The move comes after Kaur’s application for an anticipatory bail was rejected.

Earlier, SSP (Chandigarh) informed the CBI that Inspector Jaswinder Kaur had been transferred from PS Mani Majra to Police Lines, Sector 26. Though PS Mani Majra is under SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale, Police Lines-26 falls under the purview of SP (headquarters), Manoj Kumar Meena.

Sources said the departmental probe against Jaswinder Kaur for remaining absent from the duty for at least ten days was given to DSP (crime), Rajeev Kumar Ambasta.

Inspector Jaswinder Kaur was accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh through a conduit, Bhagwan Singh. For the next 12 hours, Kaur was present in public and was also present during a CBI raid at her Zirakpur house, but disappeared later.

“We communicated to the CBI that whenever Jaswinder Kaur joins her duty, she will be made to appear before the CBI. We are cooperating with the CBI in every aspect. Police cannot interfere in their investigation,” said SP Manoj Kumar Meena.

“Remaining absent from duty without any prior intimation to the police department is a gross misconduct and indiscipline on part of a police officer and can attract harsh punishment. As her bail application was rejected from the lower court, she will definitely try to file a fresh application in the high court,” said sources.

However, sources in CBI maintain that apart from Jaswinder Kaur, three more people, namely Randhir Singh, Daljeet Singh and Nirpinder Singh, alias Nippi are also missing. Though the three men, all residents of Sangrur, are not accused in the case, their names were mentioned in the FIR and can provide vital information about the links between Bhagwan Singh and Inspector Jaswinder Kaur. Sources said these three men were served notices.

