When will Sector 48 hospital become functional, Punjab and Haryana HC asks UT

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Tuesday directed the UT Administration to inform the court regarding the time frame within which the new 100-bedded hospital in Sector 48 will be made functional. The directions were passed by Justice Rajan Gupta after senior advocate Anupam Gupta, who is an amicus curiae, in a case on healthcare facilities in the region, informed the court that he visited the under-construction facility and the hospital is adequate to cater to a large number of people of Tricity.

“A query has been put to Mr (Suvir) Sehgal (Senior Standing Counsel, Chandigarh) as to how much time it is likely to take to complete the structure, the manner and time period in which the UT Administration intends to induct the faculty/doctors for running the said hospital. Mr. Sehgal submits that he shall also apprise the court about the source of induction on the next date of hearing,” Justice Gupta said in the order on Tuesday. Sehgal was also asked to share the information related to progress of other upcoming hospitals in the city with senior advocate Gupta.

Meanwhile, UT health secretary Arun Kumar Gupta in an affidavit on Tuesday clarified that there is no separate trauma centre in the GMSH-16 but the trauma patients are treated in a trauma ward with 32 beds.

Regarding the information of under-occupied trauma ward in the hospital, the UT health department also submitted data regarding the number of patients who have been treated in the Male and Female Trauma Wards during the current year.

