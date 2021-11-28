When to get tested for dengue, what are the dos and don’ts

AS DENGUE cases continue to be reported across Tricity, PALLAVI SINGHAL speaks with the Chief Medical Officer of Panchkula, Dr Mukta Kumar, to know what should be done if you have contracted dengue.

When should a person get tested for dengue?

Whenever a person gets persistent and high grade fever for four to five days, the person must get tested. They may also get tested when they have weakness, signs of bleeding, dizziness or fall in blood pressure.

A person with fever and dengue cases in their vicinity must also get tested for dengue.

Which test should a person get?

In the first five days, NS1 antigen test is conducted for suspected dengue cases while in the next five days (that is, day 5-10 after first symptom) Igm anitbody test is run on the person.

What if the person tests positive for dengue?

Dengue is basically a viral infection, so it will take its course and subside. The treatment is symptomatic treatment with a lot of hydration. The patient must ensure that they have proper intake of liquids and fluids so they may never get dehydrated.

Secondly symptomatic treatment must be taken, if they have high grade fever, cold sponging must be done. If not controlled by sponging, the patient may take Paracetemol which is a safe drug but must avoid other NSAIDs like dichlofenac, ibuprofen et al.

It is a must to monitor platelet count.

What if the platelet count falls?

If their is no sign of bleeding and platelet count is above 20,000, and if there are no other significant signs and symptoms, the patient should not panic as they will recover on their own. They must rest, hydrate and take symptomatic treatment. Consultation with a doctor would prove beneficial.

If the platelet count falls below 20,000 the patient must get admitted and must take proper treatment in a hospital.

Thirdly, while monitoring the platelets, if the fall is too sharp, the patient must consult with a doctor who may or may not advise them to get admitted, depending on the specific case.

Fourthly, if bleeding appears in any form including nasal bleeds, the person must immediately get admitted.

Who can donate blood for dengue?

The generic requirements for blood donation including having same blood group, no comorbidities, no HIV, hepatitis infections et al applies here as well. The person must not be an addict.

Other than that, the donor must be an adult but not above the age 50. They must have a thick donor vein- because blood can be extracted from a thinner vein as well but platelets tend to get clumped and we fail to extract them.

They also must not be a paid donor, as it has been observed that paid donors do it for money and are usually found to be infected with one disease or the other. If someone is asking for money, that is a red flag.