When paver blocks pave the way for more blocks — and more money

It is raining pavers in Chandigarh.

Despite red flags in the past to avoid overconcretising the city, projects of pavers and tiles worth Rs 6.38 crore have been passed in the recent Finance and Contract Committee meeting of the Chandigarh civic body. At most places, in works approved, the existing cement concrete flooring or existing paver blocks will be dismantled and new ones would be laid.

The paver works that have been passed include the project of dismantling, relaying/providing and fixing paver blocks and PCC tiles on V-5 road and V-6 roads in Sector 52 and construction of footpath at an estimated cost of Rs 30.54 lakh, project of dismantling, refixing and providing 60mm thick paver adjoining neighbourhood parks in Sector 15 C&D at an estimated cost of Rs 14.29 lakh, providing and fixing 60mm/ 80mm paver blocks after dismantling cement concrete flooring in streets of Pipliwala Town at an estimated cost of Rs 41.84 lakh, project for providing and fixing of paver blocks in the common area of staircase in EWS houses in Sector 32-C, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 41.96 lakh and work for providing and fixing 80mm thick interlocking paver blocks after dismantling cement concrete streets inside Kajheri village, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 30.75 lakh have been accorded approval.

Not only this, the work of ‘reconstruction’ of existing paver blocks in EWS Colony, Sector 47, at an estimated cost of Rs 8.44 lakh, work of ‘reconstruction’ of existing paver blocks near market area in Ram Darbar at an estimated cost of Rs 16.85 lakh, work for reconstruction of damaged footpath along with V-5 road in Sector 37, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 49.84 lakh have also been approved.

The saga doesn’t end here.

The project to fix 60mm thick paver blocks on a 100-ft road in Manimajra at an estimated cost of Rs 20.78 lakh, fixing 60mm thick paver blocks after dismantling cement concrete flooring in Govindpura, Manimajra, at an estimated cost of Rs 22.32 lakh has also been given the go-ahead.

‘Repairing’ the paver blocks with paver blocks is also on the list.

A proposal for ‘repair’ of paver blocks in internal streets of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, at an estimated cost of Rs 44.16 lakh, ‘repair’ of damaged tiles/ pavers in front and rear of markets of sectors 27, 28, 29 at an estimated cost of Rs 48.04 lakh, ‘repair’ of 60m thick paver blocks around Krishna Market in Sector 41-C, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 6.16 lakh have also been approved.

There are works where existing pavers and tiles would be dismantled to install new ones. The work of ‘re-construction’ of paver blocks pavement after dismantling of existing paver block/ PCC tiles pavement of V-5 road Sector 45 C&D, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 15.87 lakh, work of ‘re-construction’ of paver blocks pavement after dismantling of existing paver block/ PCC tiles pavement of V-4 road in Sector 45, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 16.45 lakh, work of ‘re-construction’ of damaged footpath along with V-5 road in Sector 38 C&D, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 27.92 lakh, work of dismantling, repair/providing and fixing paver blocks and PCC tiles, kerb, channel on V-4 Road, Sector 35, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 45.20 lakh and ‘re-construction’ of damaged foothpath along with V-5 road Sector 38 A&B, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 49.94 lakh all have also been given the go-ahead.

Citing ‘upgradation of flooring’, another work at front and rear of the market and showrooms by providing and fixing paver blocks in Sector 24 C&D at an estimated cost of Rs 28.15 lakh, ‘repairing’ damaged footpath between Modern Housing Complex and Shanti Nagar, Manimajra, at a cost of Rs 35.72 lakh have also been approved.

The project of revamping flooring by “providing high-density chequered tiles at front of market/ showroom and refixing, paver blocks at the rear of SCOs/ booths in market of Sector 34 at an estimated cost of Rs 43.17 lakh” have also been given the go-ahead.

FRI had flagged over-concreting

A report by Forest Research institute had in 2019 found that over-concreting was one of the key reasons because of which trees in the city had suddenly begun to collapse. Even a minor storm was leaving the city strewn with fallen trees that not only resulted in loss of property but also life in the past.

Chief architect’s objection

The UT Chief Architect in a letter a few years ago had objected that no pavers or tiles along footpaths on V6 roads be constructed. He had in a letter on October 30, 2018, stated, “As per Chandigarh master plan 2031, construction of footpaths is not recommended along internal V6 roads due to less volume of traffic and to avoid excessive hard surfaces in the city to maintain the green character of neighbourhoods.

It is also pertinent to mention that MC has already placed paver blocks along most of the V6 roads, which are used for parking of vehicles and have actually blocked the pedestrian movement. This is a very serious concern, it should be given due attention to save the existing tree cover of the city.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

‘Paver-related works have been pending’

Finance and Contract Committee member Mahesh Inder Sidhu while speaking to The Indian Express said that several paver-related works have been pending for quite some time and that is why they came from most of the wards.

“In fact, the work was stopped due to certain reasons and observations of environmental concerns by the High Court around three years back. And there was a letter by chief architect on no new construction of pavers… so this is just replacement of existing pavers,” Sidhu said.

He added, “Initially, when a patch of pavers would get spoilt, only that particular patch would be repaired but councillors have suggested that it doesn’t look nice and looks patchy so the entire stretch be laid again.”

Sidhu added that in the new laying, about 30 per cent old pavers are used and rest are all new.

“The environmental concerns will be taken care of while installing these pavers,” he added.

Environmentalists had even pointed out in 2019 that over-concretisation was not letting water percolate.

MITRA HAD FORMED