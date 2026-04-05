When life gave them lemons, they chose reverse migration

They were living the dream that many in Punjab would give an arm or leg to live. But it wasn’t clearly enough. After four years of steady but a demanding life abroad, Harbir Singh Jhajj and Navjot Kaur made a choice that youngsters in Punjab wouldn’t even consider: they returned home. The couple, both in their mid-30s, left behind careers in Australia to pursue what they describe as a more meaningful and independent life rooted in farming.

Their journey had a modest beginning in 2017. Harbir, then still living in Australia, decided to experiment with lemon cultivation on three bighas of family land in Ludhiana district’s village Umedpur. He took the risk buoyed by the support offered through a government subsidy that covered plants, labour, and maintenance for two years. The risk, he says, was minimal but the results were good.

“The initial results were very encouraging. It planted the idea at the back of our minds that we could build something sustainable back home,” says Harbir.

At the time, however, the couple’s life in Australia was financially secure. Navjot, who holds a masters degree in Biotechnology, had went to Australia to pursue masters in Public Health. Harbir, a pharmacy graduate, who had reached Australia on dependent visa, worked alongside her. Yet, despite an obvious financial stability, the pace of life was turning out to be exhausting.

Navjot Kaur returned from Australia with her husband to establish a successful lemon farm in Ludhiana, Punjab. (Express) Navjot Kaur returned from Australia with her husband to establish a successful lemon farm in Ludhiana, Punjab. (Express)

“There was no respite. It was all about long working hours with no rest, even if you were sick or unwell. Life was all about mortgage repayments,” says Harbir. “We realised we would keep working like machines for years just to pay off the loans.”

During visits back home, Harbir began taking interest in farming on their 4.5-acre land in Umedpur, which had been given on lease. The family also owned another 10-acre parcel in Chamkaur Sahib (Ropar district), which too was leased out.

Navjot, however, had reservations about returning to Punjab, given a promising career trajectory.

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“I was hesitant in the beginning, but we realised that if we put the same amount of hard work on our farm, we could not only earn more but also live closer to our family. It also means a better upbringing for our children with their grandparents,” she says.

They returned in 2019, even before their visas expired, and began reclaiming family land that had long been leased out. Building on earlier success, they expanded lemon cultivation, choosing the Mexican Lime variety for its consistent demand and quality. Today, lemon orchards form the backbone of their 22-acre integrated farming enterprise.

HARBIR Singh Jhajj and Navjot Kaur (pictured) defied the migrant trend, trading stable careers in Australia for a successful, diversified 22-acre lemon-farming enterprise in Punjab. HARBIR Singh Jhajj and Navjot Kaur (pictured) defied the migrant trend, trading stable careers in Australia for a successful, diversified 22-acre lemon-farming enterprise in Punjab.

“We sold 4.5 acres in our village and used that money to purchase 12 acres in village Katari, Ludhiana, where land was relatively cheaper,” says Harbir. Initially he planted trees at a pacing of 12 feet with 312 plants per acre, but later adopted 10 feet spacing, increasing plant density to 436 per acre.

By the third year, each plant was producing 50–60 kg of fruit annually, with productivity expected to increase as the trees grow old. The economics worked in their favour: While initial investment per acre was up to Rs 1 lakh, net profits now average Rs 3–3.5 lakh per acre, with potential earnings rising significantly depending on market conditions.

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Lemon farming, the couple says, is relatively low-maintenance. With irrigation required only twice a month and prices fluctuating between Rs 15 and Rs 65 per kg, timing the market has become a key strategy in maximising returns.

But what truly distinguishes their venture is diversification. Recognising the risks of relying on a single crop, the couple developed a multi-layered agroforestry model. Alongside lemons, they grow mango (Amrapali), daisy fruit, and jamun, while also investing in eucalyptus and poplar plantations around their Katari farm. These long-term crops provide future financial security, while short-term income comes from vegetables, dairy, and poultry.

In Chamkaur Sahib, they have adopted a lease-sharing model to expand operations, planting poplar across 10 acres with intercropping. Navjot has also launched a value-added business under the brand “Veernaz,” producing wood-pressed oils from mustard and flax seeds. By extracting oil at low temperatures and selling directly to consumers, the couple has built a loyal customer base and improved profit margins.

“Our model is about integration and sustainability,” Navjot explains. “Different components support each other: dairy provides manure, crops generate income at different stages, and trees act as long-term investments.”

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Their efforts have paid off. As their orchards mature, the couple says their income now exceeds what they earned in Australia. More importantly, they have gained something they felt was missing before: a sense of control and purpose. “In Australia, we learned discipline and the value of hard work,” Navjot says. “Here, we are applying those lessons to build something of our own.”

Their message to others, particularly young Indians considering a move abroad, is clear. “Even a small piece of land can be an opportunity,” Harbir says. “Farming requires patience and planning, but it offers independence and satisfaction that is hard to find elsewhere.”