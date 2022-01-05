When it comes to the start-up ecosystem, Chandigarh’s entrepreneurs eye growth

The success story of Nykaa’s founder Falguni Nayar and the huge response to IPOs of Indian startups like Zomato, Paytm, MapmyIndia made 2021 the year of startups, both qualitatively and quantitatively. The year saw more than 60,000 ideas taking the shape of startups supported by 250+ incubators. With 41 Indian startups entering the Unicorn club, looks like there is nothing stopping their growth.

So, what went right for them? Their innovative idea? Business planning? Or technology prime mover advantage? And would the startups continue to achieve this success and momentum in 2022 as well? We bring on board a few founders and CEOs who have enjoyed scaling new heights with their startups in 2021 to share their vision for the new year:

Sumeet Soni, the founder and CEO of SimpliHealth shared that the success of a startup depends on how it leverages the opportunity available and fills the vacuum to provide unique products and services to the people. His startup SimpliHealth is a kind of social media platform dedicated to doctors. “Indeed, we got the idea on the onset of Covid-19 as we felt there is a dearth of genuine information on digital media. People were reading articles or watching videos that lacked accuracy and accountability. We decided to create a platform exclusively for doctors to create awareness, spread authentic information and connect doctors and users/patients through their videos.”

At present, SimpliHealth is associated with a few doctors of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali; and they plan to take this model to other cities as well. “Success comes with persistence. The initial years are not easy for a startup but if you are clear about the WHY; you would make it big, sooner or later. The year 2022 would see the concept of bootstrapping or Zero-Debt gaining importance in startup culture. The young ones are smart. They are working on ideas that require more of their mind and lesser capital!”

Taranjeet Singh Bhamra, the CEO of AgNext Technologies said that 2021 was a year of tremendous growth for the Indian start-up ecosystem particularly the Agtech sector, supported by rising customer trust and strong tailwinds from the investor community. His startup was in the news for raising the largest funding (USD 21 Million) raised by an Indian agri-tech startup so far. “Greater advent of innovative technologies, supported by the government and the recent policy framework, is clearly the need-of-the-hour to truly unleash the potential of the Indian agrifood sector. The entry of new start-ups, accelerated growth of existing ones and the rise of unicorns is evidence of the rapid pace of innovation that is driving the success of new-age businesses in India. This trend will not only continue but magnify across sectors, making 2022 the ideal time for prospective and existing entrepreneurs to start and scale.”

He is hopeful that Punjab, particularly, Chandigarh Tricity, will continue to be the perfect launch-pad for the new generation of entrepreneurs in 2022 as well. “Active support of the state government institutions, dynamic market conditions, a suitable environment, and strong infrastructure will continue to attract businesses and diverse talent to the state placing Tricity on the global startup map.”

Shivansh Sethi, the young founder/CEO of Aiotize shares the success story of his startup in the segment of Drones, the Internet of Drones, and Artificial Intelligence. Aiotize was shortlisted as one of the top 10 finalists for SmartpreneurCompetition 6.0 in Dubai Startup Hub and his team will be going to Dubai for the final round in January 2022. “The year 2022 would consolidate the success of startups owing to the trend of networking. Not just venture capitalists or incubators, or angel networks; the future would see startup networking with change-makers, technology influencers, and academic institutions or students as well. I look forward to Dubai Startup Hub-like events happening in Tricity.”

Sukhmeet Singh of A2P Energy Solution that won $100,000 Global Makers Challenge 2019 in GMIS, Moscow talked about sustainability taking center stage. “We see a very green 2022, literally though. With our Hon’ble Prime Minister making commitments in COP 26, which included a promise for India to get 50% of its energy from renewable resources by 2030, and by the same year to reduce total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes. This commitment will push more companies towards reducing carbon emissions which will create bigger opportunities for companies like us in the Green energy space to scale up. Punjab being abundant in biomass will help scale the bioenergy sector and with conducive policies for startups, we foresee a lot of action and support in Punjab for startups in cleantech.”