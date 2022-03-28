When a Pakistan Army aircraft landed in a Hoshiarpur village

The 50th anniversary of the 1971 war resulted in many hitherto unheard stories of events connected to the war coming to light for the first time. Most of the reminiscences were of the Bangladesh Theatre of war and understandably so because the war resulted in the birth of a new country. However, one interesting event with its connection to Punjab still lies forgotten. On January 2, 1972 a Cessna L-19 aircraft of the Pakistan Army force landed near Maili and Sarangal villages in Hoshiarpur district. On board was a dead body of a Major of Pakistan Army while the aircraft was flown into India by a young Bengali Second Lieutenant.

Second Lieutenant Muhammad Humayun Raza of the Corps of Signals had shot dead the pilot of the aircraft, Major Muhammad Qasim after the pair took off that afternoon from a small airstrip in Satrah near Gujranwala in West Punjab. The young Bengali officer, who belonged to Pabna in Bangladesh wanted to defect to India but had not found any opportunity to do so during the 1971 war a month earlier. Coincidentally, the dead pilot, was also originally commissioned in the Corps of Signals and had been seconded to Army Aviation Corps and was posted in 2 Army Aviation Squadron at the time of the incident.

As per the details of the incident, which came to light, later, Major Qasim took off that morning from Gujranwala for Satrah ferrying senior officers in the field formation to Pasrur. When he landed at Satrah, Second Lieutenant Raza, then serving in 24 Signal battalion, asked him for a lift to Gujranwala. This officer had some knowledge of flying and had undertaken the aviation aptitude test some months back. Major Qasim asked him to get permission from Divisional HQs for the lift and flew on to Pasrur. On his way back he picked up Raza now knowing what his plans were.

Once airborne, Major Qasim was shot twice in the face with a service weapon by the Bengali officer and he took over command of the aircraft and set it in the general direction of India. He managed to fly on undetected till district Hoshiarpur where he forced landed the aircraft and surrendered to the local police.

The dead body of Major Qasim was handed back to Pakistan Army and the officer was posthumously awarded a gallantry award Sitara-e-Jurrat-as it was believed that he resisted the orders of Raza to fly towards India and was thus shot dead. Second Lieutenant Raza was allowed by the Indian Government to proceed to the newly formed Bangladesh and it is not known if he too received a gallantry award.

Major General Randhir Sinh passes away

Last week came the sad news from the Mayo College Old Boys’ Society that Major General Randhir Sinh (retd) has passed away. Major General Randhir was the ADC to Lt Gen Sagat Singh during the 1971 war and had written an excellent biography of the General titled, “A Talent for War: The Military Biography of Lt Gen Sagat Singh’. Major General Randhir Sinh had been commissioned in the 4/3 Gorkha Rifles, a battalion that had been raised and commanded by his father. His son was also commissioned in the same unit and three generations of the family have served in the same battalion. He had commanded the Brigade in Siachen and a Division on the LoC.

His book on Lt Gen Sagat Singh brought out many aspects of the General which were hitherto not known. The detailed description of the Battle of Dhalai, which took place in October 1971, well before the war was officially declared, is especially valuable for students of military history. The dogged defence by the Pakistani troops, the repeated setbacks of the Indian attacks and the ruthless determination of Lt Gen Sagat Singh to capture the objective despite heavy losses is a fine example of leadership in battle. Tributes to Major General Randhir Sinh poured on social media as the news of his demise came to be known with several senior retired officers expressing their condolences.

Change of Command

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma has taken over as new GOC of 2 Corps in Ambala. He has commanded an Infantry Brigade and a Division in Rajouri and was posted in Army HQs before present assignment.