Chandigarh: Wheels of impounded car removed, DDR lodged

A CHANDIGARH Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted at the Sector 31 police station lodged a DDR against an unknown man caught red-handed while removing wheels of an impounded four-wheeler parked near the police station on Saturday night.

Sources said ASI Prem Singh also mentioned in the DDR that when the person was caught, he claimed that he had permission of a police officer to change the wheels.

Verbal arguments also broke out between the ASI and one constable posted on sentry duty at the police station.

Sources said as the man was apprehended by ASI Prem Singh, the former forced the latter to talk to one of the police officers but the ASI refused. In the meantime, the man managed to escape. Later, the ASI lodged a DDR in the official register at the Sector 31 police station. The ASI also apprised the area ASP of the incident.

Police personnel park impounded vehicles in a vacant plot adjoining the Sector 31 police station. ASP Neha Yadav said, “I was informed about a DDR lodged by ASI Prem Singh. I was informed that ASI Prem Singh had some arguments with a constable. I instructed SHO Rajdeep Singh to check all the details.”

The Sector 31 SHO, Inspector Rajdeep Singh, said, “I am not aware of any such incident. It might be among lower rank police personnel.”

In the recent past, a battery was found missing from an impounded car at the same police station. Later, an FIR was lodged.

