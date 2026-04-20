Wheat procurement surges after norm relaxation, but 88% stock stuck in mandis

State godowns and silos are already burdened with carry-over stocks of wheat and rice from previous years, leaving little "plinth space" for the new harvest. (Credits: File/Representational)

Punjab’s wheat procurement has witnessed a sharp surge after relaxation in quality norms for shrivelled grains and loss of lustre, but a major logistical concern has emerged with most of the procured stock still lying in mandis.

According to official data, the state has recorded total arrivals of 38.72 lakh tonnes, of which 34.16 lakh tonne have been procured within a short span, marking a significant jump compared to last year when around 21 lakh tonne was lifted in the same period.

Daily arrivals have also touched over 10 lakh tonnes, reflecting peak procurement activity across grain markets. However, the pace of lifting remains alarmingly low. Only 4.07 lakh tonnes have been lifted so far, which is just around 12% of the total procurement. So around 88% of the procured wheat is still lying in mandis, raising serious concerns over space constraints.