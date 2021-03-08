Haryana: Wheat procurement from April 1

About 400 small and big procurement centres will be set up for the procurement of wheat. Apart from this, mandis will be set up according to the needs of the farmers.

The Haryana government will start procurement of six crops, including wheat, at minimum support price next month, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala Sunday said.

“Wheat procurement will begin from April 1 in nearly 400 mandis,” he said.

The Deputy CM said that so far 7.25 lakh farmers of the state have registered themselves on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal for the sale of wheat. Not only this, 1.03 lakh farmers of neighbouring states have also registered themselves on this portal.

Dushyant said Haryana is the only state where a total of six crops — wheat, mustard, pulses, gram, sunflower and barley — are purchased at the minimum support price (MSP). For the first time in the state, barley crop will be procured on MSP and for this, seven mandis have been earmarked.

He said a majority of the 67.48 per cent farmers from the state have expressed their wish to take payment directly into their bank accounts. He said that Haryana will be the first state where the payment for the crop will reach the farmer in his bankaccount or in the account of the arhtiyas within 48 hours of submitting the “J-form”. He said that if Punjab, Rajasthan and other neighbouring states want to adopt Haryana’s model of crop procurement, then the Haryana government is ready to provide all possible technical assistance to them.

On the farmers’ protest at Delhi’s borders against the three Central farm laws, he said the leaders should hold dialogue with the Union government to resolve the issue.