Wheat procurement from Haryana for central pool up by 14.77%

In a press conference held Monday, FCI Haryana region DGM Srikant Prasad said that this year, 84.93 lakh MT wheat was purchased from the state while this quantity was 74 lakh MT last year. Prasad said that this time, the DBT scheme of the central government, meant to make payments in the bank accounts of farmers directly, has been fully implemented in the state. “The payments were made in their accounts within 72 hours,” claimed the DGM.

FCI’s Haryana region GM Om Prakash said, “Online procurement under which the farmers are supposed to register themselves on the government portal to share related information and the system of DBT have brought transparency in procurement process, apart from helping in eliminating the possibilities of fictitious purchase of wheat in mandis.”