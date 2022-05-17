Wheat prices crash by around Rs 200/quintal after Centre’s export ban move

The decision to ban the export of wheat has started to have ripple effect in the markets, with prices of the crop plummeting by around Rs 200 per quintal over the weekend since the Centre’s Friday decision.

In Punjab wheat procurement by the government agencies, which purchased around 96 lakh tonnes (9.6 million tonnes) against the target of 13 million tonnes this year, is almost over.

Two brothers, Rajinder Prasad and Om Parkash, from Araiyanwali village in Hanumangarh district, told The Indian Express that they cultivated the wheat crop under 25 bighas this year. Till friday, the price of the crop hovered around the Rs 2,200 to Rs 2,250 per quintal in the mandis.

After the Centre’s ban announcement, the brothers on Saturday said they were forced to sell their wheat crop for Rs 2,075 per quintal.

“The high temperature in the month of March caused yield loss for us. Our wheat yield decreased from 14-15 quintals per bigha (average) to 10-11 quintals per bigha this year. Because of its increasing prices and demand in international market due to the Ukraine-Russian war, the farmers were getting Rs 200 to Rs 300 per quintal above the MSP. After harvesting, we held on to selling our crops because we wanted to wait for teh right momenta nd then sell it at a slightly higher price this year to cover our yield losses. However, the prices in the market, instead of going up, crashed after the ban on export,” said Rajinder Prasad. He added that they had to sell their produce, variety 2851, in a hurry on Saturday at Rs 2,075 per quintal, as they believe that the prices will crash further and settle at the MSP.

Sunil Kumar, another farmer from Matoria Wali Dhani village in Hanumangarh, added that he sold half his wheat crop earlier to a private player at Rs 2200 to 2250 per quintal. The remaining 150 quintal he saved at home to sell at a higher price later due to the export demand. But the sudden price crash has now ensured that he gets nothing more than Rs 2050 to 2100 per quintal, leading to a loss of Rs 150 per quintal for him.

Farmer Kulwinder Singh of Gadaya village in Nabha district, Patiala, stated that he had kept all his wheat produce from 7 acre land, at his home, hoping to sell it at more than Rs 2150 per quintal, which was offered to him by a private player, form a flour miller till few days.

“Today, I got back to the private player and they offered a rate that was close to the MSP. I have decided not to sell for now. I will wait for a few more months as there was no point to sell the produce at MSP after holding it back for a month,” Kulwinder said. He added that this time his farm yielded only 16.4 quintals per acreas opposed to around 20 quintals last year.

But unlike Kulwinder, in Punjab , a majority of the farmers have already sold their wheat crop to government agencies and private players at rates that were close to the MSP. The private players this year have purchased over 6 lakh tonnes of the grain from the mandis — the highest in 15 years. they said that in mandis, they didn’t offer more than Rs 5 to Rs 10 per quintal, above the MSP.

Deepak Saharan, grain merchant and commission agent at Hanumangarh, which is one of the leading wheat producing districts of the state, told The Indian Express that the government’s ban on wheat export the market has made the prices crash and farmers now will face a loss of Rs 100 to Rs 150 per quintal.

“The ban on export was necessary as nothing comes before the interest of our country. Farmers in any case farmers can still sell at MSP,” he said.

“In our district, half of the wheat crop is lying unsold as farmers want to wait and watch for a few more weeks in hopes of fetching a higher price. I had sold the wheat crop of the farmers associated with me at the rate of Rs 2341 per quintal recently to a private player,” said Saharan.

Resham Singh Manuka, district Hanumangarh president of Bhartiya Singh Union (Tikait) Rajasthan, said that the Centre decision to ban wheat export was anti-farmer. “Farmers were getting prices more than MSP for wheat this year, which was a little relief for them because they had already suffered huge yield losses. Now this sudden decision by teh Centre has brought the wheat rates down by Rs 150 to Rs 200 per quintal in Rajasthan’s mandis,” he said.

Jagmohan Singh Dakaunda, General Secretary of Bharti Kisan Union-Dakaunda, however, said that the partial ban being imposed by the government on wheat export is in the interest of the country. “The rate of wheat flour was increasing for the past few weeks due to heavy export, which was impacting our people. Inflation is always anti-people and government must regulate the food prices by procuring all types of crops on MSP,”he said.

Naresh Ghai, president Punjab Rollers Flour Mills Association, while talking to The Indian Express, said that though Punjab is far away from ports and due to high logistics cost, no direct wheat export takes place from here. However, the wheat export ban announcement had triggered prices to crash by at least Rs 100 per quintal.