Wheat price up in intl market, extend benefit to farmers: Hooda

With the rise in wheat price in the international market, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said Sunday that the benefit of the hike should be extended to farmers.

Hooda said that the price of wheat at the international market has increased to Rs 3,000-3,500 per quintal.

The big wheat exporters — Russia and Ukraine — are missing from the wheat export market due to war and wheat rates are also higher than MSP being offered by the Union government.

Hooda, who is also Leader of Opposition in Haryana, said wheat production has come down by 5 to 10 quintals per acre due to the weather conditions this season, and the government should give a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal on the MSP to compensate for the loss suffered by the farmers.

The Congress leader said: “The cost of farming has increased tremendously in the past few years, due to weather and inflation. During the Congress government, no tax was imposed on the farmer’s fertilisers, seeds, medicines or farming equipment, but the BJP government has imposed heavy taxes on all these things. During the Congress tenure, people in Haryana used to get cheaper petrol and diesel than neighbouring states. Therefore, every petrol pump along the border of the state used to have a board of the cheapest oil. But now, on the contrary, diesel is cheaper in many neighboring states, including Delhi. This has increased the cost to the farmers too.”

Responding to the questions of journalists in Jhajjar, Hooda said he stood by the announcement of giving benefits of the old pension scheme to the employees. “In future, if the Congress government is formed, the old pension scheme will be implemented in Haryana,” he said.

On the delay in the panchayat elections, he said that the government was running away from the panchayat and municipal elections.