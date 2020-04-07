WhatsApp message claims woman was Covid-19 patient, family initiates legal action

Her first reaction to the WhatsApp forward was anger. “The message had rapidly spread among friends and acquaintances. We were shocked. It is indecent and unethical to spread such rumours,” said Anukriti.(File) Her first reaction to the WhatsApp forward was anger. “The message had rapidly spread among friends and acquaintances. We were shocked. It is indecent and unethical to spread such rumours,” said Anukriti.(File)

When 22-year-old Sai Anukriti returned from England on March 18, she was prepared to remain in quarantine at her home as per the protocol, but little did she know that a WhatsApp forward hoax would send the police knocking at her door.

With her mandatory quarantine over, the family on Monday gave a go-ahead to the police for criminal proceedings against her neighbour, who spread a rumour about her testing positive for the coronavirus disease.

Owing to the panic surrounding the pandemic, a message claiming “Adv Amar Vivek daughter taken by health department 1/2 hour back. She was + but not being disclosed. Her grandfather SK Aggarwal intimated the police officer about her.” was shared widely on March 21 in WhatsApp groups, particularly among lawyers and residents of Sector 8. While many forwarded it innocuously in a situation rife with fears, Anukriti and her family faced the consequences for days.

“I got messages from two of my friends asking if I am okay. Anyone, who has travelled, is quarantining themselves and I did the same but I was surprised when the messages expressing concern poured in. I still did not know there was a rumour,” says Anukriti, a student of Graphic Designing at UK’s Coventry University.

Her first reaction to the WhatsApp forward was anger. “The message had rapidly spread among friends and acquaintances. We were shocked. It is indecent and unethical to spread such rumours,” said Anukriti.

Advocate Vivek said that when his daughter returned to the country, they took her to the hospital and placed her under home quarantine as advised. “As soon as the message was put in a WhatsApp group by a neighbour, who is also a lawyer, it spread everywhere in Chandigarh. When we came back from the hospital, we received a series of calls and messages. We had gone for a routine checkup. My junior called me at night asking whether my daughter was positive. I said no and informed her she is in quarantine. She told me about the message and I was taken aback”.

The police soon came to their house asking whether Anukriti was COVID-19 positive. “My father, who lives on the first floor and is 86-years-old, got the shock of his life when he heard the query. We didn’t understand then because we hadn’t heard about the rumour and thought it was routine to check on people who had come from outside India,” added Vivek.

Hundreds of calls from lawyers, acquaintances and relatives followed but that was not the end of it. “The neighbour, who had forwarded the message, soon started instigating the whole neighbourhood against us, saying that the whole area will be sealed. We had some differences and he had found the perfect opportunity to spread a rumour,” Vivek further said.

The family filed a complaint with the Chandigarh police and have also decided to take action against the accused neighbour.

