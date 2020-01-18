WhatsApp message claims RSS declaring Hindu rashtra, Panchkula police lodges FIR

The FIR mentions as many as seven detailed pointers regarding contents of the circulated Whatsapp message. (Representational Image) The FIR mentions as many as seven detailed pointers regarding contents of the circulated Whatsapp message. (Representational Image)

THE PANCHKULA Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons regarding the circulation of a WhatsApp message claiming that the RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has formulated a new constitution which will only be based on Hindu religion as India has been declared a Hindu Nation.

The FIR has been registered under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 504 A (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace)on complaint of an RSS worker, identified as Ishwar Jindal resident of Sector 9. The FIR was registered at Sector 5 Police Station of Panchkula on Friday and it does not mention the name of any suspect.

The FIR mentions as many as seven detailed pointers regarding contents of the circulated Whatsapp message. According to the FIR, the alleged message states that “the legislature and the executive bodies will be formed on the basis of caste. Government jobs will also be given only on the basis of caste. Women will have no rights. The caste Brahmin and the animal – cow will be declared the purest. India will only be called ‘Hindustan’. This Hindustan will have a saffron flag and its national anthem would be ‘Vande Matram’. This constitution will be implemented from the upcoming Hindu calendar’s New Year dated March 21, 2020. On the basis of caste, first, second, third and fourth class citizens will be described. Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism, Christianity, Parsi as well as Muslims etc, will be categorised as fourth class citizens. Scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, backward castes (yadav, Jatt, Gujjar, Kurmi, Kumar, Nai, Kayasth, Punjabi) etc will also be included in this category. Prime Minister, President and Chief Minister of States will be Brahmins only. Women and Shudras will not get the right to vote.”

As per the FIR, the complainant has told the police that the things have been written with an intention to defame RSS. Reportedly, a picture of Mohan Bhagwat has also been circulated with the message.

SHO Police Station Sector 5, Inspector Rajeev Miglani said, “The investigation into the matter has begun. We have also been provided with a screenshot of the circulated message and the pdf document being circulated. Though it’s only a forward so it is difficult to identify its origin. We are looking into it.”

