Whatsapp blocks account of legal advisor to pro-Khalistan outfit

Messenger service Whatsapp has banned the account of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the legal advisor to pro-Khalistan separatist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) which is leading a campaign “referendum” for Khalistan.

The ban comes days after SFJ gave a call to Punjab based “Referendum2020-Khalistan” groups to make the legal advisor Gurpatwant Singh Pannun admin of their WhatsApp groups to save the campaigners from the sedition charges.

Earlier this month, on the complaint of the Indian government, the microblogging site-Twitter- had also blocked the account of Pannun.

In a statement issued from New York, Pannun said the call to make him the admin of the messenger groups came after the government launched a crackdown against Punjab based Whatsapp admins of “Referendum 2020” groups.

The Indian government had also conveyed its protest to the UK government for allowing the SFJ to hold a demonstration in favour of its campaign in London in August. The Punjab government had also filed FIRs for sedition against the workers of SFJ, including Pannun, who had put up posters for the “referendum” in Punjab in 2017.

