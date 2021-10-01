What’s the guarantee of guarantees given by Kejriwal, that he will not backtrack: SAD

REACTING TO Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement of six “guarantees” in the health sector along the lines of Delhi model if AAP is voted to power in Punjab, in Ludhiana earlier in the day, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal Thursday said the Delhi CM was “lying brazenly on health sector achievements in Delhi when RTI queries clearly reveal that health facilities in Delhi are a disaster and the worst in the country”.

Slamming AAP’s Punjab unit for bringing Kejriwal to give guarantees instead of a party leader from state, he asked: “What is the guarantee of the guarantees given by Kejriwal. What is the guarantee that he will not backtrack?”

Sukhbir was addressing a press conference at party headquarters as he inducted former MP Varinder Singh Bajwa back into the party fold.

“Will you leave politics? Will you resign as Delhi CM [if guarantees are not fulfilled]?” Sukhbir asked Kejriwal.

“Delhi became a national health disaster under Kejriwal especially on the Covid front. Kejriwal had presided over the total collapse of health infrastructure in Delhi and should not try to mouth lies and mislead Punjabis with false promises when he had failed to achieve anything,” said the SAD chief.

Quoting “information under the RTI Act”, Sukhbir said “the AAP government in Delhi had not added a single new hospital from 2015-2019.Similarly, no new beds were added to existing hospitals during this time frame”.

He added, “The Delhi government admitted officially in the High Court in 2019 that 35 government hospitals were in dilapidated condition with inadequate manpower. Even the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi government in June 2020 for the deplorable condition of hospitals and mismanagement of Covid treatment, witnessing 25,000 Covid deaths.”

Sukhbir said, “We have a track record of delivering on our promises. We have established AIIMS, PIMS, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences and upgraded all community health centers in Punjab during our term in office”.

The SAD president accused Kejriwal of “trying to befool Punjabis with the failed Mohalla Clinic model of Delhi by promising 16,000 village clinics in Punjab”. He added: “Kejriwal promised 1,000 Mohalla Clinics in Delhi but could open only 480 clinics in six years. Even out of these, 270 were lying closed in March 2020.”

He added: “[SAD controlled] Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) had to come to the rescue of people when the Kejriwal government was not able to provide oxygen to Covid patients. Incidents like AAP legislator Jarnail Singh’s entreaties to get treatment which remained unheeded leading to his death are still fresh in the minds of people.”