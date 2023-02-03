What’s On Chandigarh: Unique small-format art exhibition with 105 artists

WHAT: 105Arts begins the year with a small-format scintillating show, ‘Small is Beautiful’. The art exhibition brings 105 eminent artists from India and beyond and showcases more than 200 artworks under one roof. An impressive line-up of artists – with differing ethos, themes and working on various mediums – convey their signature style on a 12-inch by 12-inch canvas in this exhibit conceived and conceptualised by eminent artist and sculptor Nagesh Goud and curated by Mehak Bhan.

The artworks in this exhibition cover an entire spectrum of colour and a gamut of themes. From nature, mythology and religion to memories, folk art, love, life and longing, the artists paint vivid imaginations, with each artwork layered, captivating, striking a conversation, unraveling myriad mysteries and stories. It is a colourful rhapsody of art, pulsating with energy and vibrating with personality. More than the theme, it is the sheer size of the exhibition that strings the narrative of this exhibition and the uniformity in presentation of the artworks allows the viewer to immerse fully.

Goud says he has been curating shows and bringing together groups of artists and sculptures from Telangana and other regions for the same. “We decided to do the same for Chandigarh, on a larger scale but small format – one-foot by one-foot artworks. We reached out to the artists. Everyone came on board unconditionally. What started as works from 75, swelled to 90, then 100, and my senior, Laxman Aelay suggested why not make it 105, fashioned after the gallery. So here we are, with 105, maybe even more artists, artworks, all ready in a month!”

“Senior artists, who don’t work on such a small format, have also contributed their works. From students to mid-career to emerging and upcoming artists and seniors, works from all backgrounds will be on display. This is pure art – it has no religion, no north-south divide, and it doesn’t discriminate. The only language of art is art.”

Mehak Bhan says the exhibition is also an affordable chance to either start or build an art collection with a selection of works from renowned artists. The proceeds from the show are being shared with Nanhi Jaan, a Tricity-based NGO that works towards the medical treatment of underprivileged children.

“Nanhi Jaan is best suited to the theme, small is indeed beautiful, including every Nanhi Jaan out there. The NGO, under the guidance of managing trustee Dr Sandeep S Chhatwal is doing tremendous work for the well-being of children both in the field of medicine and education. It gives us great pleasure that we can make a contribution to this worthy cause,” adds Bhan. “On behalf of team Nanhi Jaan, I appreciate the gesture and the thought behind sharing a part of the proceeds at the upcoming exhibition,” adds Dr Sandeep S Chhatwal.

WHEN & WHERE: 105, Sector 11, Chandigarh. February 4-10, from 11 am to 6 pm.