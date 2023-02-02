What’s On Chandigarh: Silence Speaks

‘Shapes of Silence’, Bhupinder Brar’s solo exhibition of photographic images is about a mindscape that is slow, anchored, silent, and at peace with itself.

Dr. Bhupinder Brar describes himself as a poet, painter, photographer, and professor, all in “bits and parts.” ‘Shapes of Silence’, Brar’s solo exhibition – his first of photographic images – shows how these ‘bits and parts’ are neither disjointed nor even distinct. They actually layer or echo one another as montages of the creative impulse. The exhibition consists of 35 images, a mix of colour and black and white, and most of these images were made in the last ten years.

Bhupinder Brar says that he produces not landscapes but mindscapes, or rather, mood-scapes and he is therefore happy to be described as an ‘expressionist’ photographer. Bhupinder Brar says that he produces not landscapes but mindscapes, or rather, mood-scapes and he is therefore happy to be described as an ‘expressionist’ photographer.

The present series is aptly called ‘Shapes of Silence’, for it is all about a mindscape that is slow, anchored, silent, and at peace with itself. There is none of the hectic and breathless pace or noise in it that otherwise surrounds us in modern times. It is a meditative state of mind, achieved after long years of restlessness, suffering, and loss. Those earlier feelings and experiences had found vivid expression in his poetry that was collected as an anthology and published in 2013 under the title ‘Sookhi Hawa Ki Aawaaz.’

“My pictures in this show are contrafactual. They imagine a world that is free of its hectic pace, its breathless rat race, its cacophonic noise; a world that is slow, even completely still, anchored, silent, and at peace with itself. Yet unlike painting, in photography, one cannot conjure things out of pure imagination. So one does what one can, try and capture images that look like brief, passing, reflections of a world one has imagined, and freeze them into images forever,” says Brar, an Emeritus Professor at Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The exhibition consists of 35 images, a mix of colour and black and white, and most of these images were made in the last ten years. The exhibition consists of 35 images, a mix of colour and black and white, and most of these images were made in the last ten years.

Brar says that he produces not landscapes but mindscapes, or rather, mood-scapes and he is therefore happy to be described as an ‘expressionist’ photographer. Of course, there are images of clouds floating freely, of birds perched peacefully or sometimes gliding high in the sky without fluttering their wings. “Many images are cityscapes, but unusual in that there is no human presence, only the quiet play of light and shadows on benches and chairs, walls and floors. Regardless of their objects, ultimately these are pictures of repose, of meditative silence that could have a thousand outer shapes.

WHEN & WHERE: Organised by Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi; supported by Alliance Francaise de Chandigarh, the exhibition will be from February 3 to 12 at the Art Gallery of Alliance Francaise, Sector 36 A, Chandigarh from 9 am to 7.00 pm.