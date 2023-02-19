What’s on Chandigarh: Ragas for resurrection

WHAT: The stage is set for Elsewhere’s second presentation — ‘Rang Hori’, compositions on Basant and Holi by musician and musicologist, Shubha Mudgal, recipient of the Padma Shri honour. Co-founder of Elsewhere, Nagina Bains, stressing the need to have more well-curated cultural events in the region said, “We know there is an audience. Our effort is to bring the best from across the country to the region and make the art space here more vibrant.”

Adding that Elsewhere is committed to working with artists from diverse genres, co-founder Sukant Deepak asserted it was an honour to host Padma Shri awardee Shubha Mudgal. “We both, like many in Chandigarh, are great admirers of her work. After this, Elsewhere will hold another major event in Chandigarh and start with some art education programmes. I am glad we can do our bit for the cultural scene in the city.

It has been close to a decade since Mudgal last performed in Chandigarh. Looking forward to her concert in the city, Mudgal said, “The abundance of music related to Holi makes it one of the most attractive festivals for students of music like myself. While I grew up in the city of Allahabad (now named Prayagraj) playing Holi with all the colour, abeer-gulal, revelry, fun and celebrations associated with the festival, it is the music and the compositions associated with Holi that have in many ways been real-life illustrations of the magnificent diversity and variety of Indian culture.”

Mudgal has been trained by some of the finest musicians and musicologists in India, has won recognition as a composer and has been closely involved with several projects related to music education in India.

WHEN: February 19, 6:45 pm, CII, Chandigarh