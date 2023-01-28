scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
What’s on Chandigarh: Photo exhibition ‘Lessons from a Passport’

Idant Dikshit (Express)

What: “Travel photography for me is not about just clicking random pictures, but shooting pictures based on thoughtful compositions,” says Idant Dikshit a 17-year-old passionate photographer and avid traveler whose two-day photo exhibition ‘Lessons from a Passport’ was inaugurated at Punjab Kala Bhawan today. Idant, who has travelled to six continents and many countries, has showcased a total of 53 stunning images from his travels.

The exhibition has photographs from beautiful destinations of the world such as Seward, Strasbourg, Denali National park, Hallstatt, Vienna, Edinburgh, Rovaniemi, Iceland, New Zealand, Kyoto, Mykonos, Mostar, and his recent visit to Paris and Lyon. “On previous occasions, I only displayed pictures from one country or a single trip. But this time you will find photographs from different countries and continents. What is more interesting about this time is that I’ve tried to illustrate the myriad emotions of different destinations through my lens, which I felt via the beauty of nature and its characteristics during my travels.”

When & where: Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, Chandigarh

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 10:43 IST
