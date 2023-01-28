What’s on Chandigarh: Photo exhibition ‘Lessons from a Passport’

What: “Travel photography for me is not about just clicking random pictures, but shooting pictures based on thoughtful compositions,” says Idant Dikshit a 17-year-old passionate photographer and avid traveler whose two-day photo exhibition ‘Lessons from a Passport’ was inaugurated at Punjab Kala Bhawan today. Idant, who has travelled to six continents and many countries, has showcased a total of 53 stunning images from his travels.