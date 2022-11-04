What’s On Chandigarh: LockTheBox book fair is back in town, here’s all you need to know

WHAT: The ‘Lock The Box’ book fair by Bookchor, the online bookstore for pre-owned books, is back in Chandigarh. More than a million books are on display at the event, a one-of-a-kind book sale in which books are provided in a box, where you can fit as many books as you wish.

The books are available across genres — fiction, non-fiction, crime, romance, young adults, children, adventure and science fiction. Book lovers can choose from three different sizes of boxes named after Greek mythology heroes —Odysseus box, Perseus Box, and Hercules Box. Readers can add as many books as possible of their choice in the boxes with only one condition that the box should close flat.

Bookchor.com is a six-year-old startup founded with an aim of inculcating reading habits among Indian youths by providing books at affordable prices. LockTheBox was started in 2018 in Delhi and this is the third edition of LockTheBox in Chandigarh. Vidyut Sharma, Founder, Bookchor, said, “We get a roaring response in Chandigarh and we will replenish the books on a daily basis.”

WHEN & WHERE: Lajpat Rai Bhawan, Sector 15, Chandigarh, till December 4