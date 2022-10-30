What’s on Chandigarh: Life in the city

The MN Sharma Architectural Society in collaboration with the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi has organised a photography exhibition ‘Life and Architecture In Chandigarh,’ featuring snapshots of 37 photographers, who were selected through a competition.

The exhibition will highlight the many dimensions of the city's world-famous architecture and its influence on the life of its citizens.

MN Sharma Architectural Society had invited entries from the artists of Tricity for the MN Sharma photography awards 2022. As many as 73 photographers submitted their entries. Finally, pictures of 37 photographers were chosen by the jury for the exhibition. Swapnil Day Sarkar from the Chandigarh College of Architecture emerged as the winner of the competition and will receive an award of Rs 25,000.

WHERE: The Exhibition will be showcased at the CLKA Art Gallery, Underpass, Rose Garden, from October 30 to November 12.