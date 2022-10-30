scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

What’s on Chandigarh: Life in the city

A photography exhibition - 'Life and Architecture In Chandigarh,' showcasing snapshots of 37 photographers has been organised by the MN Sharma Architectural Society in collaboration with the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi

Photo clicked by participant Sumit Jangra who received a Merit Certificate. (Express)

The MN Sharma Architectural Society in collaboration with the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi has organised a photography exhibition ‘Life and Architecture In Chandigarh,’ featuring snapshots of 37 photographers, who were selected through a competition.

Photo clicked by participant Armaan Singh, who received a Merit Certificate. (Express) Photo clicked by participant Baljeet Singh who received a Merit Certificate. (Express)

WHAT: A photography exhibition – ‘Life and Architecture In Chandigarh,’ showcasing snapshots of 37 photographers has been organised by the MN Sharma Architectural Society in collaboration with the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi. The exhibition will highlight the many dimensions of the city’s world-famous architecture and its influence on the life of its citizens.

Photo clicked by participant Vaibhav Passi, who received a Merit Certificate. (Express)

MN Sharma Architectural Society had invited entries from the artists of Tricity for the MN Sharma photography awards 2022. As many as 73 photographers submitted their entries. Finally, pictures of 37 photographers were chosen by the jury for the exhibition. Swapnil Day Sarkar from the Chandigarh College of Architecture emerged as the winner of the competition and will receive an award of Rs 25,000.

The award winning photograph clicked by Swapnil Dev Sarkar. (Express) Photo clicked by a participant displayed in the Exhibition (Express)

WHERE: The Exhibition will be showcased at the CLKA Art Gallery, Underpass, Rose Garden, from October 30 to November 12.

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 10:20:58 am
