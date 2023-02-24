What’s On Chandigarh: A two-day festival celebrates prose, poetry and ideas

Chitkara Lit Fest

What: Chitkara University, Rajpura, and Chitkara International School, Sector 25, Chandigarh, are set to host a distinguished line-up of writers, poets and artists such as Javed Akthar, Usha Uthup and Irshad Kamil for the Chitkara Literature Festival to be held on February 25 and 26 (Saturday and Sunday).

Day 1 of the festival will be held on the campus of Chitkara University, Punjab, and the events will include the launch of Laxmi Dhaul’s book ‘The Affairs of Caste’, a session on Transcending the Caste Barriers with Sumit Samos, Richa Lakhera and Dr Gurpartap Khairah, and a discussion between Dr Aman S Maharaj and Dr Jhilam Chattaraj on Transformational Journeys. Day 1 will conclude with a live performance by Bir Singh.

Day 2 of the festival will be held at Chitkara International School, Sector 25, Chandigarh, and will include a discussion on poetry for social change by Javed Akhtar and Nirupama Dutt. At the event, Javed Akhtar will also honour Mac Sarin for his contributions towards promoting and preserving Chandigarh’s architectural heritage, Neelam Man Singh Chowdhary for her contribution in the field of arts, and to Laxmi Dhaul for spreading environmental awareness.

Irshad Kamil and Balpreet will talk on hopping the boundary between a lyricist and a poet and Sudeep Sen and Dr. Jhilam Chattaraj will discuss a poet’s quest for change. There will also be panel discussions by Usha Uthup, Richa Lakhera, Khushwant Singh, Laxmi Dhaul, Dr. Nilima Chitgopekar, Neelesh Kulkarni and Niharika Bhuwania. Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, “Chitkara University always aims to provide stimulating and unique experiences to its staff and students. This literary festival will be a great experience for all as one will witness celebrated authors and speakers from various genres coming together to explore how literature and ideas can go beyond both- literally and metaphorical barriers, while challenging and reshaping perception of the world. Through readings, book signings, and lively discussions, one will get the opportunity to engage with the creative minds who are at the forefront of this movement.”

When: February 25 and 26, 12 noon onwards

Other reads | Parking in Chandigarh to become smart, tenders to be floated soon

Verse by verse

What: The Narrators Performing Arts Society will launch ‘Poinsettia’, a collection of English poetry by Dr Suneet Madan. A presentation of an art adaptation based on the book’s poetry will be part of the launch.

Advertisement

When & Where: February 24, Mini Auditorium, Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh, 6.30 pm onwards.