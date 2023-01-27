What’s on Chandigarh: 6th TFT Basant Theatre Festival

What: The stage is set for Theatre for Theatre’s 6th Basant Theatre Festival. The five-day Festival will feature plays by groups from Delhi, Jaipur, Jammu, Chandigarh and Patiala.

The Festival will begin on January 29 with “Azaadi Prem Chand Ki’, directed by Prof. DR Ankur, based on the stories of Prem Chand.

Udhar Ka Pati is a comedy directed by Tapan Bhatt, while Bheegi Auratain by Mushtaq Kak is based on the stories of Ameita Pritam. Sandhya Chhaya, directed by Sudesh Sharma, sensitively explorees the theme of loneliness among senior citizens.

Waris Shah Sukhan Da Waris by Devinder Daman is a play on the life and work of Waris Shah.

When and Where: January 29 to February 2, Mini Tagore Theatre, 6.30 pm. Entry is free.