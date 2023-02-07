What’s On Chandigarh: Art exhibition brings together people from various walks of life

What: It’s an effort to promote inclusivity through art and give differently-abled artists a platform to showcase their creativity. Nexus Elante Mall, under its ‘Armaan Art Initiative’, is hosting a unique visual art exhibition, which has works by 50 budding amateur and professional artists, aged between 15 and 90, from various states, with the participants from a range of professions such as businessmen, chartered accountants, doctors, engineers, IT professionals, lawyers, students, teachers, housewives, and special children.

On display are more than 150 works in a range of disciplines and mediums, and the exhibition is curated and organised by the Creative Karma group, which aims to promote local artists by conducting free visual art classes, workshops, and presentations.

When & Where: Elante Mall, Chandigarh, till February 28.

Works by 50 budding amateur and professional artists, aged between 15 and 90, from various states, will be on display. (Express Photo) Works by 50 budding amateur and professional artists, aged between 15 and 90, from various states, will be on display. (Express Photo)

Building Blocks

ARCHEX is an exhibition on interiors, exteriors, and construction material

What: The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) Chandigarh Chapter, in association with Minds Media and Management Pvt. Ltd., is holding ARCHEX, an exhibition on interiors, exteriors, and construction materials. ARCHEX will have a wide range of products from 120 brands across India for architects, builders, and interior decorators, including innovative and hi-tech interior products.

ARCHEX was visualised to bring architects, interior designers, builders, engineers, developers, real estate consultants, contracting companies, hoteliers and technology providers under one roof. Various segments on display would include bath and sanitary, natural stone, marble and granite, tiles and ceramics, water technologies, designer doors and windows, floorings, roofing techniques, home furnishings, home and office furniture, and kitchen and bath technologies, to name a few.

There will be a conclave for architects, which will involve discussions on the latest architectural concepts and issues on the architectural aspects of the city.

Advertisement

When & Where: February 10 to 13, Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh, 10 am to 7 pm; no entry fee.