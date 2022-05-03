scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
What’s on Chandigarh: An art exhibition on works by students, professionals

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 3, 2022 5:51:47 pm
One of artist Suyash Choyal's works titled 'Energy'.

WHAT: Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi’s (CLKA) Annual Art Exhibition showcases works of both students and professional artists in various disciplines, selected by an eminent jury. On display as a part of the exhibition are 119 works from both categories, including award-winning works.

On display are paintings, sculptures, installations, videos, photographs, and graphics, with the artists experimenting with mediums, materials, forms, and bringing to people the many dimensions of our life. The artworks on display strive to connect us to larger issues and also the many dimensions of the artists’ personal lives and thought processes.

From landscapes to scenes of the city, people’s struggles, magical moments of life, our inner feelings and behaviour, the journey of a work of art, the artists express it all in their own styles and materials, each work open to interpretation and also depicting the many layers that a work of art has and how an artist expresses a simple thought in powerful expressions.

WHEN & WHERE: The exhibition is on at the galleries of Punjab Art Council, Sector 16, Chandigarh till May 4, from 10 am to 7 pm.

