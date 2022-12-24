What’s On Chandigarh: A performance on Rumi today

What:

Dr Amandeep Kaur Department of History GGDSD College, who is organising it, says, “Through this mehfil, we wish to bring to light those under-appreciated gems of Rumi which have gotten lost in the fame of his more famous works.”

The program is an hour-long biographical glimpse through “Naggali” into the life of Rumi, his inspiration for writing, and his signature philosophy on life’s many conundrums. The program will be helmed by a ‘Naqgal’ telling his life story through his own original ghazals, recited in both, the Persian language that it was originally written in, followed by a Hindi-Urdu translation as well.

About the performer:

The show is created and performed by Ashwin Afraad, who discusses the beauty of Farsi through its incomparable literature. Ashwin been learning the Persian language for over four years now.

To develop his language skills beyond the scope of his language he started studying Persian literature and discovered a deep lov Farsi poetry and storytelling. He also holds a Master’s degree in philosophy, which helped him gain a deeper understanding of Persian philosophy and the way of life. Ashwin won the National Award for Best Child Artist for his debut Marathi film “Shwas” in 2004.

Having a background in Performing arts and the Persian language inspired him to create a performance that showcases the beauty of this language through the poetry and philosophy of Maulana Rumi, who is regarded as one of the most iconic Farsi writers of all time.

Live concert with Mika Singh on Christmas eve

What: Nexus Elante is all set to host a mega live concert called ‘Tamasha’ on Christmas eve. Bollywood singer and the king of Punjab, Mika Singh will set the stage on fire with his energetic performance at Nexus Elante Mall, in an open to all musical evening. Also, experience some great food here, with some Christmas specials!

Known for his great music sense and unique voice, Mika has given many hit songs to both Bollywood and Punjabi film industries. This list includes Desi Boys, Simmba, Ishqiya, Rowdy Rathore, Welcome Back and Jab We Met. He has sung over 250 songs till now and was recently seen in a reality show called ‘Mika Ka Swayamwar’.

When and where: December 24, 6.00 pm onwards at Elante Courtyard.