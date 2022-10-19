What’s On Chandigarh: A festival to celebrate works of G S Chani

On October 20, come witness the works of famous theatre actor and director late G S Chani in a festival that celebrates his wonderful creations.

All world’s a stage

WHAT: Punjab Sangeet Natak Academy and CEVA Drama Repertory Company bring to Chandigarh ‘Akki Na Thakki Na Jhakki Na’, a festival showcasing the works of late G S Chani.

The festival will become an annual feature and will be organised on Chani’s birthday which falls on October 19. As a part of the festival, the CEVA repertory will be performing the play ‘Main Jala Di Jaaongi’, which was created as a community theatre production and first performed in 1991.

As a part of the event, there will be a screening of the film ‘Chilkana Camp’ directed by Chani and a short montage of scenes from several of Chani’s films. Chilkana Camp was created with the inhabitants of Chilkana, a village in Uttar Pradesh, with women as the central characters of the film. The people of Chilkana acted in the film and the narrative was created around what they shared about their lives.

Chani was passionately committed to refining, evolving, and proliferating the process of community theatre, as a part of which all the stages of the creation of a theatre production — scripting, music, dramatic rendering and rehearsals happen in a workshop mode with the active contribution of individual participants. The directors act as facilitators and help participants voice their concerns without fear and then theatrically present them to audiences in a loud and clear manner so that they are heard.

WHEN: October 20, Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, 6 pm.