scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

What’s On Chandigarh: A festival to celebrate works of G S Chani

The festival will become an annual feature and will be organised on Chani’s birthday which falls on October 19.

As a part of the event, there will be a screening of the film ‘Chilkana Camp’ directed by Chani and a short montage of scenes from several of Chani’s films. (Express)

On October 20, come witness the works of famous theatre actor and director late G S Chani in a festival that celebrates his wonderful creations.

All world’s a stage

WHAT: Punjab Sangeet Natak Academy and CEVA Drama Repertory Company bring to Chandigarh ‘Akki Na Thakki Na Jhakki Na’, a festival showcasing the works of late G S Chani.

The festival will become an annual feature and will be organised on Chani’s birthday which falls on October 19. As a part of the festival, the CEVA repertory will be performing the play ‘Main Jala Di Jaaongi’, which was created as a community theatre production and first performed in 1991.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routesPremium
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routes
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...Premium
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...

As a part of the event, there will be a screening of the film ‘Chilkana Camp’ directed by Chani and a short montage of scenes from several of Chani’s films. Chilkana Camp was created with the inhabitants of Chilkana, a village in Uttar Pradesh, with women as the central characters of the film. The people of Chilkana acted in the film and the narrative was created around what they shared about their lives.

Chani was passionately committed to refining, evolving, and proliferating the process of community theatre, as a part of which all the stages of the creation of a theatre production — scripting, music, dramatic rendering and rehearsals happen in a workshop mode with the active contribution of individual participants. The directors act as facilitators and help participants voice their concerns without fear and then theatrically present them to audiences in a loud and clear manner so that they are heard.

More from Chandigarh

WHEN: October 20, Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, 6 pm.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 06:40:19 pm
Next Story

The election of Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress president will not change the electoral fortunes of the party

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement