What’s On Chandigarh: 44th Annual Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan begins on November 11

The three-day 44th Annual Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan begins this week.

WHAT: The three-day 44th Annual Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan, organised by the Indian National Theatre in association with the Durga Das Foundation, opens on November 11. According to Vinita Gupta, secretary of the Indian National Theatre, some outstanding young artists from different parts of the country will be performing as a part of the festival. The festival will open with performances by classical vocalists Dhanashree Ghaisas and Omkar Dadarkar. For the next two days, audiences can look forward to vocal recitals by Manjusha Patil, Prasad Khaparde and Devaki Pandit.

WHEN AND WHERE: The festival will be held from November 11 to 13 at Strawberry Fields High School. Entry is free. The concerts can also be viewed at http://www.indiannationaltheatre.com