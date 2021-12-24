‘Whatever is happening in Punjab is very dangerous’

Julio Francis Ribeiro, who served as Punjab Director General of Police during the peak pf militancy in Punjab, on Thursday while reacting on blast in Ludhiana courts complex on Thursday said whatever was happening in Punjab was “very dangerous” and “the state police have to concentrate on this”.

Talking to The Indian Express over phone on Thursday, Rebeiro said, “Blast could have happened even when I was there.” He, however added, “I don’t know what kind of precautions they (Punjab Police) have taken. In courts, they should have little more on ball. Whatever is happening is very dangerous.”

Rebeiro, who survived an assassination attempt in 1986 during his stint as State police chief during militancy era in Punjab in 1986, while pointing out that though he was “not an expert” and whether “his views would count” said the Ludhiana blast seemed linked to 2022 Punjab elections. “Especially, when election is coming around.. you have to be more careful. The police job is very very cut out. They have to concentrate on this. If they don’t concentrate on this, the things like this will happen,” Rebeirosaid.

Rebeiro said it was unlikely that incidents of sacrilege like which happened in Golden Temple on December 18 where a man was subsequently beaten to death suggested a pattern to create unrest in Punjab.

“Precisely, I don’t think it (Ludhiana blast) has anything to do with incident happening in Golden Temple and related incidents.” Regarding alleged sacrilege incidents, Rebeiro said, “Some poor persons, probably people from outside, who must be unemployed or hungry, may have been used for alleged sacrilegious acts.

“Ludhiana incident is related to explosion. Not everybody knows how to use explosives. I presume there is little more expertise in this. This could be related to elections,” said Rebeiro, adding that “Any bomb blast is serious. In my time we were fighting the terrorism and now there is no terrorism we fought but probably people this time are trying to create panic.”