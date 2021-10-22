What message does your govt want to give youth by slapping SC boy who questioned performance, Sukhbir asks Channi

SHIROMANI AKALI Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday demanded that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi tell Punjabis what message his government wanted to give to the youth following “the public thrashing of a Scheduled Caste boy who had simply asked Bhoa legislator Joginder Pal about his lack of performance”.

He was referring to a recent video shared widely on social media, in which Pal is purportedly seen slapping a youth — who asked him, “Tu ki kita (what have you done?)” — several times in the video.

Addressing mediapersons at Rampura Phul, the SAD chief said it was unfortunate that now Congress legislators were turning against the youth who were asking them about their performance. “The people are in extreme distress after being betrayed by the Congress government. Instead of listening to them, Congress leaders are trying to repress them with violence. The SAD condemns this dastardly attack and assures the youth that it will stand with them and not allow any injustice to be done to them,” he added.

Sukhbir also asked the chief minister to explain why he had not ordered any action against the Congress legislator till now. “A criminal case should be registered against him and he should be arrested immediately to send out a clear message that the victimisation of our youth will not be tolerated at any cost.”

The SAD president also said Channi had claimed that the government had ample funds at its disposal. “If this is so, the government should fulfill the promises made to the people including complete farm loan waiver, Ghar Ghar Naukri, Rs 2,500 unemployment allowance to youth and Rs 51,000 allowance under Shagun scheme. It is unfortunate that instead of doing this, Channi is indulging in photo-ops on a daily basis,” he added.

Asking the chief minister to “fight for the people instead of remaining busy in the internal tussle in Congress”, Sukhbir said Channi had also “betrayed Punjabis like his predecessor Capt Amarinder Singh”.

“While Capt Amarinder colluded with the central government and was part and parcel in framing the three hated farm laws, Channi had handed over half of Punjab to the centre by agreeing to extension of policing control of central forces in the state,” he claimed.

Earlier in the day, Sukhbir had attended the ‘bhog’ ceremony of former IFFCO chairman Balwinder Singh Nakai, who passed away last week. He also recounted his 50-year association with the Nakai family as well as with Jagdeep Singh Nakai. He also requested IFFCO to establish a fertiliser factory in Punjab in the name of Balwinder Singh Nakai, saying this would be a real tribute to the towering personality.