What is allowed, what is not, Chandigarh Adviser clarifies

WITH THE Chandigarh administration announcing a slew of relaxations, many people had certain queries due to the confusion over what is permitted in the UT now. UT Adviser Manoj Parida clarified what all is allowed and what not.

If three passengers are allowed in a car, how many in SUV which is seven or eight-seater?

Only three people are permitted in SUVs also at it will be treated as a passenger vehicle only. This is as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India.

Is a pillion rider permitted on two wheelers?

Two wheelers are allowed, but without pillion rider.

Will inter-state buses (outside Tricity) be allowed?

As of now, No. Inter-state buses outside the Tricity will be resumed after obtaining consent from receiving states.

Can people move freely within the Tricity without a pass?

Chandigarh is allowing people from Panchkula and Mohali without a pass. I have conveyed to the Punjab and Haryana Chief Secretaries and asked for their communication to allow public transport or CTU buses within the Tricity.

Can motor markets open?

Yes, motor markets can open but they will be in the category of congested markets, where odd-even rules will apply to ensure social distancing.

Can essential shops, private offices in malls open?

No, malls will remain closed. Even the essential shops and private offices in malls will remain shut.

Can the Golf Club function?

We have issued directions that sports complexes can function. On golf, we will examine and give a separate clarification.

Till what time are hotels, bakeries, and sweet shops allowed to deliver cooked food or items?

They will be treated as shops and thus same timings will apply which are for them. If they are in Sector 17, home delivery for these hotels or sweet shops will be allowed from 11 am to 6 pm, if in other areas, then 10 am to 6 pm.

Can salons and barbers function?

Not as of now. We will issue guidelines in consultation with medical experts. However, spa and massage centers will not be allowed.

