What has Capt done to better health facilities in villages: Bhagwant Mann

AAP Punjab president and MP Bhagwant Mann criticised the remarks made by CM Amarinder Singh on holding villagers responsible for rising Covid cases and asked him as to what he had done for improving health services in the villages.

He alleged that the people of the villages of Punjab had been left homeless by Captain Amarinder Singh to deal with the Covid pandemic. In a statement issued from the party headquarters here on Saturday, Mann said that Amarinder Singh in his address Friday had ordered villagers of Punjab to patrol the village and not allow the Covid victims to enter the village, which proves that he has no concern for the villagers.

Mann said that it was the responsibility of the Captain government to make arrangements and treat the victims to prevent the spread of Covid pandemic in the villages but the government had failed miserably in fulfilling its responsibilities.

Mann said that in many villages of Punjab there was no such thing as a medical facility.

“Where there is a dispensary, there is no doctor and if there is a doctor there is no medicine….Thus, 60 to 70 per cent of dispensaries in Punjab do not have doctors, so where will the people get treatment,” he added.

Mann said that the people of Punjab had lost faith in government hospitals as they felt that if they went to government hospitals for treatment of Covid, they would come back as corpses. In such a dire situation, the people had to go to private hospitals for treatment of Covid.