What cost Gurmeet Singh Khuddian 2027 ticket: Showdown with Sisodia, equation with Shivraj

Did a showdown with AAP Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia over the distribution of tickets for the Bathinda municipal elections cost Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian his ticket for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls?

Party insiders believe it could be one of the reasons why Khuddian was dropped from the Aam Aadmi Party’s second list of 31 candidates released on Thursday.

The omission is particularly significant because Khuddian is the only Cabinet minister who has been denied the ticket so far. The party has instead fielded his nephew, Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian, from Lambi — the constituency where Khuddian pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 elections by defeating five-time Chief Minister and SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal.

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Khuddian, who joined the AAP in July 2021 after being denied a Congress ticket, defeated Badal by 11,396 votes in 2022. Badal had represented Lambi five consecutive times since 1997, and Khuddian’s victory dented the aura of invincibility surrounding the Akali patriarch in his home constituency.

Four years later, however, Khuddian’s political stock within the AAP appears to have fallen sharply.

In June, Khuddian reportedly had a showdown with Sisodia over the distribution of tickets for the Bathinda municipal elections, questioning the party’s decision to overlook his recommendations. The appointment of Randhir as chairman of the Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation days after the confrontation further fuelled speculation that the party was building an alternative power centre in Lambi.

Randhir, who had been part of Khuddian’s core team during the 2022 campaign, had subsequently fallen out with his uncle.

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Khuddian’s political equation with the BJP leadership may also have been a factor in how he is viewed within the AAP. He is considered close to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and has maintained direct engagement with him on several issues concerning Punjab’s farmers.

In December 2024, Khuddian wrote to Chouhan seeking his intervention to initiate talks with protesting farmers. He later pressed him to engage with farmer leaders during Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s indefinite fast and also raised the issue of advancing the Centre’s proposed meeting with the protesting farmers.

At the same time, Khuddian faced criticism over his handling of farmers’ issues. The controversy over the proposed transfer of Kalkat Bhawan in Mohali from the Agriculture Department to the Industries Department is one example.

The Cabinet approved the transfer on July 21 to facilitate an innovation and start-up centre. Khuddian did not publicly oppose the decision at the time, although the building houses the offices of the Punjab State Farmers and Farm Workers Commission and the Punjab Biotechnology Park and was originally conceived as a space for farmers and policymakers.

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After farmer organisations opposed the move, Khuddian sought to revisit the decision. He subsequently said he would raise the matter in the Cabinet. At a committee meeting on October 22, he opposed transferring the entire building and offered only one floor to the Industries Department.

His electoral position in Lambi had also weakened in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The segment went to Harsimrat Kaur Badal by 23,264 votes, despite Khuddian having defeated her father-in-law, Parkash Singh Badal, there two years earlier.

For Khuddian, however, the denial of the ticket does not appear to have triggered any immediate rebellion. Speaking to The Indian Express, he said he was content with what the party had given him.

“The party has given me a lot of honour. They made me a Cabinet minister. I have no greed for any power. I am happy with whatever I have,” he said.

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On his relationship with Chouhan, Khuddian said there was no political significance to it. “There is nothing to read. He does give me special treatment. But that’s about it. It is a personal relationship,” he said.

He also ruled out leaving the AAP. “I am not quitting AAP. I am not going anywhere,” he said.