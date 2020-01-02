What a start! 20 degrees Celsius on first day of 2020 in Chandigarh

At Sukhna Lake on Wednesday, the first day of 2020. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh) At Sukhna Lake on Wednesday, the first day of 2020. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh)

ON THE first day of 2020, the maximum temperature in Chandigarh also hit the 20 degrees Celsius mark for the first time after continuously remaining much below the normal temperature for at least two weeks. Officials said there is a possibility of a light rain or drizzle on Thursday with day temperature set to decrease once again around weekend.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday continued to remain below 5 degrees C. The minimum temperature was 3.5 degrees C, which is 2 degrees Celsius below normal, and it was recorded around 8.30 in the morning. The same was 4.0 degrees C around 5.30 the same morning. The night temperature will continue to remain between 4 degrees C and 8 degrees C till Sunday, officials of the local MeT department said.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was almost normal. The day temperature was 20 degrees Celsius, which is 1 degree C below normal. Since at least December 15, the day temperature had remained much below the normal maximum temperature — even 10-12 degrees C below normal on certain dates. On December 26, it was the coldest December day in Chandigarh at 8.8 degrees C since at least 2009.

“Generally cloudy sky with likely light rain/drizzle,” said the local MeT department in its bulletin for Thursday.

The rainy weather is expected to continue till January 4 around which dense fog is likely to make a comeback at isolated places.

