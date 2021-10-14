WGAI Women’s Pro Golf Tour: Panchkula golfer Amandeep Drall grabs lead on day 1

Panchkula golfer Amandeep Drall took advantage of playing in home conditions and carded a flawless opening round of four-under-68 to grab the lead on the opening day of the tenth leg of the WGAI Women’s Pro Golf Tour at Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday.

Leading the WGAI WPGT Order of Merit now, Drall had taken a one shot lead ahead of amateur golfer Avani Prashanth, who carded a round of three-under-69 to be placed on the second spot.

Drall, who had been playing on the Ladies European Tour Access Series in the last few months, made a confident start as he made par on the first two holes, before sinking her first birdie on the third hole. She ended the front-nine with a score of one-under-35, before she sank a birdie on the tenth hole. She then sank birdies on the 14th and 16th hole, respectively, along with par on other holes to end the day with a score of four-under-68 to grab the lead.

Prashanth sank a birdie on the second hole before she made a bogey on the ninth hole to end the front-nine on a par score. The back-nine saw Prashanth sinking three birdies as she ended the round with a score of three-under-69.

Sehar Atwal and Jahanvi Bakshi carded rounds of one-under-71 each to be placed tied-third.

Atwal and Bakshi had contrasting rounds producing similar scores. Seher had two birdies on front nine, while Jahanvi had two bogeys. However, on the back nine, Seher scored two birdies against three bogeys, while Jahanvi had three birdies and no bogeys.

Vani Kapoor shot a round of par 72 to be placed tied fifth along with amateur golfer Puneet K Bajwa, who too shot a par round. Gaurika Bishnoi was placed tied seventh along with Pranvi Urs, Rhea Saravanan and Hitaashee Bakshi- as each of them carded a score of three-over-75. Chandigarh golfer Saaniya Sharma was placed tied 11th along with Jyotsana Singh and Anisha Agarwalla.