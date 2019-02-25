Wettest winter in Punjab since 2013, brace for more rain: MeT

Punjab has received highest ever rainfall this winter since 2013. February alone has received three times more rain than normal. Experts said that increasing number of Western Disturbances (WDs) is bringing this rain to the state. Normally, four to five Western Disturbances come to this region during winter season, but this year seven such disturbances have already come and two more are expected between February 25 to 28.

In Punjab, rain mainly during the months of January and February is considered winter season rainfall. According to MeT’s Chandigarh office, this year till from January 1 to February 24, Punjab has already received 94.8 mm rain against the normal required 45.8 mm that is around 109 per cent more than the required normal rain in this period.

Punjab’s average annual rain fall is about 650 mm out of which 480 mm rain is normally required in rainy season from July to September months.

While remaining 170 mm is required in the rest of the year, including around 48 mm to 50 mm, during the two main winter months i.e January and February.

First 24 days of February received maximum rain in the period and recorded 64 mm rain, which is even more than the normal required rain (50 mm) of the two winter months combined. According to MeT, 19 mm was the normal required rain during these 24 days.

In January month, 30.2 mm rain was recorded against 26.3 mm normal. The records from MeT department revealed that since 2013, Punjab had recorded 49.5 mm (2013) , 41.9mm (2014), 49.0mm (2015), 12.5 mm (2016) , 45.4 mm (2017) and 22.7mm (2018) rainfall.

This winter, Gurdaspur district received highest rain fall with 315.6 mm against normal 99.1 mm (219 per cent more), while Hoshiarpur and Ropar are at second and third place with 232.3 mm (226 per cent more) and 184.7 mm (150 per cent more) rainfall, respectively.

Apart from this, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, Ludhiana, received 167.2 mm (254 per cent more) , 163.5 mm (120 per cent more) and 130.9 mm (185 per cent more) rain, respectively. In Punjab, only Ferozepur District has received less rain that required and remaining all districts have received surplus winter rain.

Director, MeT Department, Chandigarh, Surinder Pal, said: “The partial rains after an interval of few days may continue till March 8.”

Director Punjab Agriculture Dr Sutantar Kumar Airy said that this rain is good for wheat crop but for vegetable farmers it may cause problem.