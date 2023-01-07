Chandigarh records Friday as coldest day this season

Friday was Chandigarh’s coldest day this season with the maximum temperature being recorded at 11.6 degree Celsius.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 11.7 degree Celsius which was below the maximum temperature of Shimla.

The minimum temperature of Chandigarh was 5 degree Celsius which was also less then Thursday’s minimum temperature which was 5.7 degree Celsius.

Dense fog affected air and train travel for commuters. At least three flights were cancelled and half a dozen were delayed. Three trains were also delayed on Friday.

The weather department predicts moderate to dense fog for the coming two days. Light rain is also expected in Chandigarh on January 10.