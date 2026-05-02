Western disturbance to bring thunderstorm, hail, gusty winds in Punjab, Haryana on May 4–5

A fresh spell of unstable weather is set to sweep across North India, with the India Meteorological Department warning of increased rainfall, thunderstorms, hailstorm and gusty winds across Punjab and Haryana between May 4 and May 5 under the influence of an active Western Disturbance approaching the Himalayan region.

According to the forecast, weather activity will begin to intensify from Saturday (May 2) onwards, but the most significant impact is expected on May 4 and 5, when widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds could affect large parts of both states. The advisory highlights that while scattered rainfall is likely on May 2, 3, and again from May 6 to 8, the mid-week system could bring more disruptive conditions, particularly for farmers and outdoor activities.

In Punjab, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places on May 4, followed by reduced activity at a few locations on May 5. Thunderstorm activity with lightning and gusty winds ranging between 50–60 kmph is likely at isolated places on both these days, while slightly lower wind speeds of 40–50 kmph are expected on May 3 and May 6. The weather department has also flagged the possibility of hailstorms at isolated locations on May 4 and 5, raising concerns for standing crops and rural infrastructure.

A similar weather pattern is forecast for Haryana, where widespread rainfall is expected on May 4, with continued activity at fewer places on May 5. Thunderstorms with strong winds touching up to 60 kmph and isolated hailstorm activity are also predicted during this period. The state, which has already witnessed fluctuating weather in recent weeks, could see localized disruptions, especially in districts marked under yellow and orange alert zones in the district-wise warning maps.

For Chandigarh, the bulletin indicates light to moderate rainfall at a few places on May 4 and 5, along with isolated thunderstorm activity and gusty winds reaching up to 40–50 kmph. Though the intensity may be relatively lower compared to surrounding districts, the possibility of sudden weather changes remains.

Temperature trends are also expected to shift. The weather department has indicated that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next 48 hours, but a noticeable drop of around 3 to 4 degrees Celsius is likely thereafter due to cloud cover and rainfall activity. This dip could provide temporary relief from rising summer heat but may also coincide with adverse weather conditions.

The advisory carries strong warnings for farmers, particularly in Punjab and Haryana, where the harvesting and post-harvest management of wheat and other rabi crops are at a crucial stage. Farmers have been advised to suspend agricultural operations during thunderstorm or hailstorm events and avoid taking shelter under trees. Standing crops should be protected from strong winds and hail where possible, while irrigation and spraying of pesticides or fertilizers should be avoided during this period due to the likelihood of rain and gusty winds.

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Experts warn that hailstorms, even if localized, can cause significant damage to crops such as wheat, vegetables, and fruit orchards, especially in districts already marked under higher alert categories. The combination of strong winds and lightning also poses risks to power infrastructure, temporary structures, and roadside plantations.