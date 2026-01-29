Western Command and NDMA’s disaster mgmt conclave: Speakers stress ‘first 24 hours most critical’, suggest regular mock drills to enhance disaster preparedness

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) member Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) on Wednesday stressed conducting frequent mock exercises to enhance disaster preparedness across the country and shifting from reactive response to proactive resilience.

Lt Gen Hasnain was speaking at the Western Command Disaster Management Conclave on ‘Disaster Risk Resilience’ organised by the Western Command Headquarters, in collaboration with the NDMA, at Chandimandir, Panchkula.

The conclave opened with a series of key addresses, outlining the vision for a more robust national safety framework.

“Such exercises focus on strengthening response coordination, testing emergency plans, and better preparedness for various disasters among agencies that are involved to tackle them,” Lt Gen Hasnain said, delivering the opening address.

The conclave identified concrete action points for 2026, including the development of joint training calendars and a unified command structure to enhance inter-agency coordination. In the coming weeks, a mega mock drill has been planned for Punjab.

The event brought together senior military officials, NDMA policymakers, state disaster management representatives, and academic and technical experts to foster greater civil-military synergy and integrate advanced technologies into national disaster governance, according to a Western Command statement.

Stressing resource mapping, Lt Gen Hasnain said, “When disasters strike, civil and other agencies involved should know what equipment and resources are available so that these can be immediately put to action.”

Delivering a keynote address, NDMA member and Head of Department Rajendra Singh lauded the exemplary role played by the Army’s Western Command during the devastating flood in Punjab last year that claimed about 60 lives and caused extensive damage to infrastructure and crops.

“When lives, livelihood and critical infrastructure were under serious stress, the Indian Army sprang into action with remarkable speed, professionalism and compassion. Army columns were among the first responders on the ground, rescuing citizens and providing essential relief material, restoring connectivity and instilling confidence in disaster-affected people,” he said.

Delivering a plenary address, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, reiterated the Indian Army’s role as the “preferred responder” in extreme crisis situations.

Lt Gen K S Brar (retd), who has been part of several Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations, including the Wayanad landslide in 2024, stressed that the first 24 hours are most critical.

“…If you have to save lives, do any kind of mitigation, you have to react very fast,” he said, underlining that synergy and preparedness are key in responding to various kinds of disasters.

“Now, there are AI models, how much water can be released from upstream, how far it will flow, you can do a digital simulation. So, all models can be made, and one can have a digital model of what has to be done,” he said.

Exploring ways to harmonise protocols and maximise the critical “Golden Hour” in relief operations, Lt Gen Ajay Chandpuria, General Officer Commanding 11 Corps, said la arge part of the northern region is exposed to a wide range of hazards, including seismic, floods, landslides, avalanches, cloudburst, extreme weather and man-made disasters. The landscape is not only diverse, but it is operationally demanding. The nature of the terrain, population density, and other aspects involved pose a clear operational imperative on how we plan, deploy and respond to various challenges.”

“Disasters also have a national security implication, and hence, the armed forces have a mandated role to respond to it as a whole of nation or whole of society approach,” Lt Gen Chandpuria said.

NDMA Secretary Manish Bharadwaj focused on military-civil fusion.

The technical sessions highlighted innovation and lessons from recent disasters. Dr Kala Venkat Udhay from IIT Mandi presented advancements in remote sensing and landslide early warning systems. Mohammad Afzal, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Power, spoke about reducing vulnerabilities in hydroelectric river basins. Commandant Santosh Kumar of the 7th Battalion NDRF shared operational insights and challenges from the 2025 floods and proposed solutions to improve resource mobilisation for future urban and rural flooding scenarios.

A dedicated panel discussion featuring KK Pant, Additional Chief Secretary, Himachal Pradesh, Snober Jamil from the State Disaster Management Authority, Jammu & Kashmir, and Mohsen Shahidi, DIG Operations, HQ NDRF, examined gaps in state-level frameworks and the game-changing potential of artificial intelligence in disaster management.

Meanwhile, an interactive exhibition showcased the country’s growing indigenous disaster response capabilities, such as AI-integrated next-generation early warning systems, satellite-linked communication modules resilient to network failures, high-altitude rescue equipment, CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear) protection suits, advanced medical trauma kits, and community outreach programs aimed at turning local populations into the first line of defence.

(With PTI)