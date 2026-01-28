Western Command and NDMA conclude disaster management conclave at Chandimandir

The conclave concluded with the identification of concrete action points for 2026. (Credit: X/@westerncomd_IA)

The Headquarters Western Command, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), concluded the Western Command Disaster Management Conclave on Disaster Risk Resilience on Wednesday, strengthening the country’s disaster preparedness and shifting from reactive response to proactive resilience.

The high-level event brought together senior military officials, NDMA policymakers, state disaster management representatives, and academic and technical experts to foster greater civil-military synergy and integrate advanced technologies into national disaster governance, according to a Western Command statement.

The conclave opened with a series of key addresses, outlining the vision for a more robust national safety framework. Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd), Member of NDMA, delivered the opening address, followed by a keynote from Rajendra Singh, Member and Head of Department, NDMA.