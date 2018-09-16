Western Command celebrates 71st raising day

A solemn ceremony was held in memory of the martyrs at Chandimandir Military Station in Chandigarh on

THE WESTERN Command celebrated its 71st Raising Day at the Chandimandir Military Station here on Saturday. A solemn ceremony was held in memory of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation. Lieutenant General Surinder Singh, GOC-in-C Western Command, laid a wreath at the Veer Smriti and paid homage to the martyrs.

Greeting all ranks and their families on the occasion, General Surinder Singh asked all ranks to remember the sacrifices made by the gallant soldiers and exhorted them to always be prepared for the call of the nation.

“The Western Command since its inception in 1947, originally as Delhi and Pakistan Command, has been a saga of bravery, sacrifice and glory in the highest military tradition in the service of the nation. The Western Command holds the unique distinction of having taken part in all major conflicts since Independence. It has stood steadfast and is ever ready to thwart the challenges and sinister designs of the enemy besides providing aid to civil authorities when required,” stated a release by the Western Command.

To mark the occasion, an enthralling motorcycle display by the Tornado, Army team and a mesmerising military band playing various martial tunes was also held for all ranks and their families which are a source of inspiration and esprit-de-corps for the extended family of the Army.

“The Western Command salutes all its martyrs and injured with reverence and remains committed to its continued highest standard of professionalism, selfless devotion, valour and operational readiness in the service of the nation,” it was further specified in the release.

