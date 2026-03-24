West Asia crisis impact widens: Why your dry fruits and bicycles are set to cost nearly double by April

The ongoing conflict in West Asia is beginning to have a direct impact on the Indian retail market, with sharp increases in the prices of dry fruits and edible oils. The bicycle industry has also announced a price hike starting next month, citing rising input costs and fuel-related challenges.

Dry fruit traders said prices of key items imported from Iran and Afghanistan have surged by 80 to 100 per cent due to supply disruptions and uncertainty over future availability.

Ashok Kharbanda, owner of Lyallpurian di Hatti in Model Town, said, “The prices of pistachios have nearly doubled from around ₹2,000 per kg to Rs 4,000 per kg, while mamra giri, a premium almond variety from Iran, has risen from Rs 2,000–2,200 per kg to Rs 3,800–4,200 per kg.”

He added that traders are currently relying on existing stocks within the country, as fresh supplies remain uncertain amid fears of crop damage and supply chain disruptions in conflict-hit regions.

Kharbanda further said, “Afghanistan-origin dry fruits, including gurbandi almonds and raisins, have also become significantly costlier. Gurbandi giri is now available at 70–80 per cent higher prices, while raisins have risen from Rs 600–700 per kg to Rs 900–1,000 per kg. Their supplies are routed through Dubai and have been affected by broader regional instability. However, California almonds from the United States have seen only marginal price increases, mainly due to slight delays in shipments.”

Retailers also pointed to a steady increase in edible oil prices. Iqbal Singh Dua from Aao-G departmental store in Sarabha Nagar said, “Soyabean and sunflower oil prices have gone up by Rs 2 to Rs 15 per litre in recent weeks. He attributed the rise to tightening global supply, reduced imports and higher freight costs driven by increased crude oil prices.” He added that India’s heavy dependence on imports for edible oils has made domestic prices highly sensitive to global disruptions.

Cost of packing materials rising

Dua also warned of a further price rise in the coming weeks as the cost of plastic packaging materials, which are petroleum by-products, continues to rise. He said that while prices of packaged items such as bottled water and soft drinks have not yet been revised, there is apprehension in the market that these too may see an upward revision if the situation persists. Similar concerns were echoed by Balwant Rai, a trader in Civil Lines, who said rising packaging costs could impact a wide range of consumer products in the near future.

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Amid these developments, industry stakeholders have stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and strengthen domestic production. Kharbanda said, “The current situation serves as a reminder for the country to empower local farmers and build self-reliance in food products.”

The impact of rising costs is also being felt in the manufacturing sector. The bicycle industry has announced a price hike of around Rs 225 per unit for basic models from April 1. At present, the prices of different models of an ordinary black bicycle range from Rs 3,500 to Rs 6,000.

Double whammy of steel price and LPG shortage

Gurmeet Singh Kular, president of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO), said, “The decision has been taken due to rising steel prices and acute shortage of commercial LPG, which is essential for heat treatment processes.”

Kular said many industrial units are being forced to shift from LPG-fired furnaces to diesel-fired alternatives, leading to a nearly 60 per cent increase in burner costs and supply delays of commercial cylinders. He added that several units, including those involved in heat treatment, forging, cycle parts and hosiery, have either slowed down or halted production over the past few days due to the unavailability of LPG. Industrial canteens are also struggling to prepare food for workers.

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He urged the government to ensure a limited supply of 422-kg industrial LPG cylinders and allow the use of 19-kg cylinders for industrial canteens. He also called for maintaining a buffer stock of at least 10 per cent for critical needs, warning that prolonged disruption could impact employment and industrial output.

Kular said that a memorandum regarding the LPG shortage has been submitted to officials of the MSME Development and Facilitation Office and the National Small Industries Corporation, seeking urgent intervention to stabilise supplies and support industry operations.

Rajesh Bansal from Rana Bicycle and president of Ludhiana Small-Scale Traders Association said, “The prices of kids’ bicycles will increase by around 100 per piece and black bicycles by more than 200 per piece. Though steel is coming from Indian companies, industrial diesel prices have been hiked by Rs 22 a litre used as a fuel in units, and then one can easily smell black marketing of raw material as well in times of crisis to create an artificial hike in prices.”