West Asia conflict: Chandigarh merchant navy captain steers LPG tanker from US to India

When the massive liquefied petroleum gas tanker Pyxis Pioneer carrying over 16,700 tonnes of fuel docked at the Mangaluru port last week, it marked another crucial link in India’s energy chain. But few know that the mammoth ship is helmed by Harman Singh, a Chandigarh-born merchant navy captain.

This voyage took about 35 days and required careful planning.

To avoid tensions in West Asia, the vessel took a longer passage. “We came from Texas via the Caribbean Sea, crossed the Atlantic, went around the Cape of Good Hope, then through the Indian Ocean, near Mauritius, and finally to India,” he says.

An alumnus of The Lawerance School, Mohali, Harman Singh says his naval journey began early. “My then principal pushed me towards the merchant navy after Class XII,” he further says. “My father, Lajwant Singh, a senior journalist with The Indian Express, also encouraged me. Since I liked travelling, it made sense,” he adds.