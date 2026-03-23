West Asia conflict: Chandigarh merchant navy captain steers LPG tanker from US to India

Merchant navy captain on risk, routine, and responsibility after a 35-day voyage bypassing conflict zones.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
4 min readChandigarhUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 05:20 PM IST
TankLPG tanker Pyxis Pioneer (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)
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When the massive liquefied petroleum gas tanker Pyxis Pioneer carrying over 16,700 tonnes of fuel docked at the Mangaluru port last week, it marked another crucial link in India’s energy chain. But few know that the mammoth ship is helmed by Harman Singh, a Chandigarh-born merchant navy captain.

This voyage took about 35 days and required careful planning.

To avoid tensions in West Asia, the vessel took a longer passage. “We came from Texas via the Caribbean Sea, crossed the Atlantic, went around the Cape of Good Hope, then through the Indian Ocean, near Mauritius, and finally to India,” he says.

An alumnus of The Lawerance School, Mohali, Harman Singh says his naval journey began early. “My then principal pushed me towards the merchant navy after Class XII,” he further says. “My father, Lajwant Singh, a senior journalist with The Indian Express, also encouraged me. Since I liked travelling, it made sense,” he adds.

Eighteen years on, Harman Singh now commands LPG carriers, a specialised and demanding segment of global shipping which is also the most paying.

LPG, he says, is among the highest-risk cargoes. “Everything on board is built around safety. LPG is flammable and sensitive, and you cannot take chances. We are always prepared for emergencies, whether it is cargo-related or the ship itself.”

Harman Merchant navy captain Harman Singh (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

Explaining the engineering behind such vessels, Harman Singh says, “The cargo is stored at minus 42 degree Celsius. The containment systems have their own coatings, compressors, and pressure controls. It is very technical, like running a factory at sea.”

His day begins early and stretches across multiple responsibilities. “For me, it is from morning till evening,” he says. “A lot of communication, monitoring, and ensuring everything is running safely.”

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Harman Singh credits his crew for keeping the operations smooth. “The chief officer handles cargo and deck work. The chief engineer and his team manage the machinery,” he says. “Everyone knows their job, but overall responsibility is mine.”

Voyages vary sharply in nature and risk. Recalling one of his most tense journeys, he says, “We were sailing through the Gulf of Aden, near Somalia. We had armed guards on board for security. At one point, pirate boats started chasing us. It’s unnerving, but those are situations where you have to stay completely calm and follow protocol.”

Weather, too, can be unforgiving. “If the sea gets rough, especially on smaller ships, the rolling can be quite violent,” he says. “Sometimes, we stop and let the weather pass.” Little wonder, his crew monitors the weather at least thrice a day.

Life on board follows a disciplined routine with some recreation. “We play table tennis, watch movies together,” says Harman Singh, who is happy to report that most of the crew on this particular ship is from India. “Now we have some internet, so we can speak to family daily. Earlier, that was not possible.”

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Even cooking is tightly regulated. “There is a gas zone where no flame is allowed,” he says. “Cooking is done in safe areas using electric systems,” he adds.

The work cycle, he says, balances intensity with long breaks. “We usually sail for four months and then get three to four months off,” he says. “So, overall, about six months of work in a year.”

Returning to land

But returning to land is not always easy. “After months at sea, you get used to silence,” he says. “When I come back, the honking disturbs me the most,” he adds with a soft laugh. “It takes time to adjust.”

To ease the transition, he prefers a pause before returning home. “I like to spend some time in Thailand before coming back,” he says. “It helps me adjust from sea life to land life gradually.”

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As India increasingly turns to global markets to meet its energy needs, shipments like the one that arrived in Mangaluru remain critical. But Harman Singh says it’s just another voyage. “At the end of the day,” he says, “our job is simple. Take the cargo safely from one point to another.”

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

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