Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

‘Wellness centres in govt hospitals to heal patients without medicines’

The health minister was speaking on the sidelines of a seminar on GM Mustard crop at Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Monday.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh. (Photo:Twitter/@AAPbalbir)
‘Wellness centres in govt hospitals to heal patients without medicines’
Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Monday said that the state government has plans to introduce holistic healing and wellness centres in government hospitals where patients with borderline ailments will be encouraged to improve their condition with change in lifestyle.

“Wherever space permits, we will ensure that apart from doctors attending to patients there will also be walking track, place to do yoga, to meditate to play volleyball etc. If someone for example has borderline hypertension or borderline diabetes he will be given an exercise routine. We call it randomised trial. We can also offer millet diet to a patient. We can tell the patient that he can opt for this method so that by changing his lifestyle he may avoid taking medicines. We will introduce such wellness centres so that patients can recover without medicines,” said Dr Balbir Singh.

He said that CM Bhagwant Mann had given him clear instructions that no person in the state should remain without access to health facilities.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 09:17 IST
