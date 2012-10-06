Well-being not just absence of disease,but linked to happiness: Experts

The annual event of the National Association of Psychological Science (NAPS),the second Indian Psychological Science Congress 2012,commenced at Government PG College,Sector 46 on Friday.

Chief Guest Dr NK Chadha,professor and head of the Department of Psychology,University of Delhi,inaugurated the Congress,which has the theme Psychological Well-Being.

Explaining the theme he added,Well being is not just the absence of disease or illness,it is strongly linked with happiness and satisfaction. It is the combination of feeling good and functioning effectively. Psychological well-being (PWB) is positively correlated to the physical health of people. People with high PWB live longer and enjoy a greater quality of life. A study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences has revealed that such people are more compassionate and therefore contribute to the moral fiber of society in diversely beneficial ways.

A workshop on a psycho-educational program,Choosing the child-free or parenting lifestyle (CCOPL) will be among the important sessions of the NAPS-2012. Professor Mudita Rastogi from Illinois University,Chicago (USA) will conduct this workshop on October 6,from 11 am onwards.

Dr Roshan Lal,Director,NAPS,said,I am proud to announce that for the first time NAPS has signed an agreement with the American Psychological Association (APA) and it has agreed to publish the IPSC-2012 proceedings as well as the selected research papers presented during the Congress. Apart from CCOPL,clinical,criminal,health,developmental,disaster and positive psychology are among many other major sub themes of IPSC-2012.

A poster presentation on the theme of psychological well-being was made. Delegates from different parts of the country including Bangalore,Kolkata,Jammu,Chennai,Delhi and others and from countries like Pakistan,USA and Namibia are taking part in the Congress.

