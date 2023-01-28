Welfare trust submits proposal to build rapid rail system on N-Choe

With a mission to decongest Chandigarh roads, the Chandigarh Welfare Trust has submitted an innovative and environment-friendly solution to this problem. Satnam Singh Sandhu, founder of the trust and Chancellor, Chandigarh University, submitted a proposal of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) after meeting UT Adviser Dharam Pal in the presence of Banwari Lal Purohit, UT Administrator, at Raj Bhawan Friday. To be built on N-Choe, the proposed MRTS will help in decongesting city roads and decrease city pollution.

Chandigarh ranks among the cities with the highest number of vehicles per head in India, which has resulted in traffic jams and high pollution levels during the last ten years.

As a member of UT Advisory Council, Satnam Singh Sandhu is also the Chairman of the UT Standing Committee on Environment.

Giving details about the proposed MRTS, Sandhu said, “We have proposed to transform N-Choe which is a seasonal stream that passes through various sectors originating from Civil Secretariat. The N-Choe pass through Sectors 2, 10, 16, 23, 26, 42, and 53 with a total length of 13.4 km”. We propose to build an electric tram which will run through the passage of the choe and offer a mass rapid transit system for daily commuters of Chandigarh, he said.

“The tram project will help decongest city roads and reduce pollution levels caused by the vehicular traffic,” said Satnam Singh Sandhu. “UT Administrator and Governor of Punjab has shown keen interest in the project and has asked the UT Administration to form a committee along with the members from Chandigarh Welfare Trust to study the project in details and submit a final project report,” a statement issued by them said.

“Our team of researchers have conducted a detailed research on converting the Choe as it has become a dumping ground spreading stink while being non-functional. There are more than 4 to 5 lakh daily commuters entering Chandigarh as a result there are huge traffic jams on various roads coming from other parts of Tricity,” Sandhu said. “MRTS will solve both the problems of utilising the N-Choe which is causing environment pollution while offering an alternative public transportation to such commuters. It has potential to become a tourist attraction of the city,” he said.