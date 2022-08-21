scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Weight reduction package of health firm: State Commission upholds district forum’s decision, asks VLCC to pay Rs 1.05 lakh to Panchkula consumer

The VLCC Manimajra branch had reportedly failed to reduce the weight as well as trim the waist (reducing tummy circumference) of a Panchkula resident as promised or claimed by it in its weight-loss package through an advertisement.

The District Commission, however, allowed the plea of Aggarwal and directed VLCC to refund Rs 75,500 to the complainant and pay Rs 20,000 as compensation and Rs 10,000 as litigation costs. (File Photo)

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has dismissed the appeal of VLCC Health Care Limited, Manimajra, Chandigarh, in a VLCC weight-and waist-reduction package case and asked the health firm to compensate the consumer for deficiency in service as decided by the District Commission.

The VLCC Manimajra branch had reportedly failed to reduce the weight as well as trim the waist (reducing tummy circumference) of a Panchkula resident as promised or claimed by it in its weight-loss package through an advertisement.

Upholding the decision of the District Commission, the State Commission directed the VLCC to pay Rs 1.05 lakh to the Panchkula resident.

The aggrieved party in this case is Vijay Aggarwal of Panchkula.

According to Aggarwal, he undertook a weight-loss programme of the VLCC branch. He paid an advance amount of Rs 50,000 in March 2015. The branch promised to reduce 5 kg weight and 4 inches of tummy circumference within one month.

The complainant (Aggarwal) said that he visited the VLCC branch around 30 times for the sittings, but there was no positive result. He informed the VLCC that there was no progress on weight-loss despite he undergoing nearly 30 sessions with the branch after December 16, 2016. In fact, he could lose 1 kg weight by diet control only, Aggarwal told the VLCC branch.

As the weight-loss sessions failed to produce the desired result, the complainant asked for refund of the amount from VLCC.

Aggarwal further alleged that VLCC showed him an imported costly machine through which the treatment could be done and he was induced fraudulently to take up the “money back guarantee” package. Aggarwal paid another amount of Rs 28,000 on March 31, 2017. But still there was no reduction in weight. He then filed a complaint before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

The VLCC in reply had submitted that the complainant neither remained regular for the treatment nor followed strict diet as per the terms of the treatment. Aggarwal was provided appropriate treatment, but he was lax in following a strict weight-loss regimen and so it did not yield the desired result, the VLCC had contended.

The District Commission, however, allowed the plea of Aggarwal and directed VLCC to refund Rs 75,500 to the complainant and pay Rs 20,000 as compensation and Rs 10,000 as litigation costs.

But the VLCC filed an appeal before the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission against the order of the District Commission.

In the appeal, the VLCC contended that Aggarwal had given a specific undertaking vide declaration duly signed by him that “he understands that no guarantee/assurance could be given to him regarding the result and outcome of the programme and in circumstances of unsatisfactory results due to factors beyond the control of the staff of the centre/branch, he shall not be entitled to claim damages or to hold the centre or its staff liable for the same”.

The VLCC also contended that in order to reduce his weight “Aggarwal had to abide by the dietary instructions and complete the entire duration of course/sittings” but he did not abide by it and so he cannot complain that the treatment given to him had failed and there was any deficiency in service on the part of the appellants (VLCC).

“The appellants are very much held liable to refund the amount paid by the respondent purely on the basis of their own advertisement, saying “lose 4 kg in 30 days or take your money back”, which squarely falls under the definition of ‘misleading advertisement’ as defined under Section 2 (28) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The act of the appellants of giving false assurances on one hand by way of misleading advertisements and on the other, obtaining declaration from the consumers qua no guarantee/assurance regarding the result and outcome of the programme, is a clear example of unfair trade practices adopted by them, for which the consumer (Vijay Aggarwal) could not be made to suffer at the hands of the appellants,” said the State Commission, while dismissing the appeal of VLCC Health Care Limited and upholding the order of the District Commission.

